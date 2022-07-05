ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Vote for my son: Former officers have stake in sheriff's race

By John Thompson
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTON — Political campaigns have a way of creating a rift in even the strongest of friendships. In Carter County, the race for sheriff is usually one of the hottest races on the ballot. But this year’s contest involves two families who have worked together and gone through hardships together for...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

WJHL

Fugitive alleged rapist ‘Voe’ made scene at county office in April

Editor’s Note: News Channel 11 is currently not using the real name of the man known as “Robert Voe” in a federal lawsuit filed against Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner and others pending availability of official records that would make it legally appropriate to name him. JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — He’s allegedly been wanted […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tips sought in Carter County ‘severe vandalism’ case

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving a case of “severe vandalism.” The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify the person or people who vandalized a house near the Broad Street extension. Deputies responded to the home at 211 Lincoln Drive last week after receiving […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

DOJ: Meadowview duo operated cross-country meth distribution

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A three-day jury trial found a Meadowview man guilty of meth-related charges, according to a news release from the Department of Justice (DOJ). The release states Guy Benjamin Bowman, 56, originally from Chino Hills, California, helped a Meadowview woman identified as Sally Mae Carr, 42, operate a meth trafficking business in Washington County, Virginia from January 2021 through April 2022.
MEADOWVIEW, VA
WJHL

Protesters gather in Johnson City calling for police chief’s suspension

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- A group of protesters is calling for a full investigation into allegations of mishandled rape cases by the Johnson City Police Department and the suspension of Police Chief Karl Turner. People gathered Thursday outside of Johnson City’s city hall to protest in response to the alleged inconsistent handling of sexual assault […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport police starting traffic campaign

The Kingsport Police Department is once again announcing its annual “Summer of Safety” traffic enforcement campaign. “Our ultimate goal is simple – for the sake of the safety of our city’s motoring public, we expect compliance with the traffic laws and ordinances of the State of Tennessee and the City of Kingsport,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “Anything less is unsafe and unacceptable.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Susan Saylor announced as new Public Information Officer for WCSO

Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton announced Thursday that Susan Saylor is now the Public Information Officer for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. “The night I was appointed Sheriff, Susan stepped up and began working with us in her role as Communications Director for Washington County,” Sexton said in a press release. “Now she is working exclusively for the sheriff’s department to ensure the community is informed.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Angie Odom announces candidacy for Third District County Commissioner

Angie Odom has announced her candidacy for County Commissioner to represent the Third District of Carter County. Odom is one of three Republican nominees for the office. Odom, 52, is a Carter County native and the daughter of Mildred Manning Isaacs and the late Rev. Charles Manning. She has been married 28 years to Leslie Earl Odom of Roan Mountain and is the mother of two children, Bethany and Bella Hope. She also has two grandchildren, Sophia and Colton.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

EPD charges man with first degree murder in Thursday shooting

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department reports that a man who was hit in a Thursday afternoon shooting has died from his injuries. The police identified the victim as Anthony D. Guy, 32, of Elizabethton. The police took a suspect into custody. He is Ryan D. Williams, 27, Bluff...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Johnson City to request outside review of police actions surrounding “Voe” case, lawsuit

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City will request a third-party review of Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) actions in the case of a downtown businessman whom a whistleblowing attorney claims wasn’t adequately investigated for alleged sexual assaults. City Manager Cathy Ball said in a statement Wednesday afternoon the external review will seek “to determine […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

One Dead, One Jailed For Murder In Elizabethton

Elizabethton Police now say one person is dead and another is charged with murder following a Thursday afternoon shooting 32 year old Anthony D. Guy, of Elizabethton was shot and was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a home in the 1000 block of Oak Street around 245 p.m. Thursday. Guy, was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police arrested 27 year old Ryan D. Williams of Bluff City and charged him with first degree murder. According to police, the two men were acquainted with one another and got into an argument.
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Man charged after Norton church fire

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Police say a man is facing several charges after a fire at a Norton church last weekend. Norton police arrested James Mefford on Tuesday following an investigation, according to Sgt. James McReynolds. The fire happened at Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church on Orender Street last Saturday. According to the Norton Fire Department, […]
NORTON, VA
wswv.net

Lee County Sheriff’s Report – June 2022

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of June. There were a total of 4,519 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 914 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 396 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 219 rescue squad calls dispatched, 4 ambulance calls along with 30 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 235 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 93 subpoenas, 32 show cause summons and 346 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 63 protective orders along with processing 92 people on 173 charges. Deputies also completed 2 executed search warrants last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel almost 64,000 miles with only 218 of these miles on transports moving 1 mental health patient and 2 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 8 funerals and unlocked 38 vehicles for citizens. Y’all did a lot better job of not locking yourself out of your cars last month than you have in a long time.
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man charged in Pound, Va. shooting

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after a shooting Monday evening in Wise County. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged Morgan Lee Tompkins, 42 of Pound, with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Tompkins Road in […]
POUND, VA
WJHL

Unicoi County landscaper facing new felony charges

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi business owner is facing additional charges in connected to his landscaping company, police say. According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Steven Chase Willis, 27, has been charged with two counts of Theft over $2,500 and two counts of Deceptive Business Practices. Willis, the […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport attorney permanently disbarred, sentenced for theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport lawyer who was indicted on felony charges has been banned from practicing law in Tennessee. The Tennessee Supreme Court permanently disbarred attorney Jason Ray McLellan effective Wednesday. According to the court’s Board of Professional Responsibility, McLellan consented to his disbarment because he could not successfully defend the accusations made […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

One injured, one in custody following Elizabethton shooting

ELIZABETHTON — One person was shot and another person was taken into custody following a 2:45 p.m. shooting incident in the 1000 block of Oak Street on Thursday. Officers from the Elizabethton Police Department responded and are conducting the investigation of the incident. According to the police department report,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee votes to contribute to rehab facility

ROGERSVILLE -- The Hawkins County Commission's Budget Committee met with several local judges at its budget hearings and unanimously voted to contribute $400,000 of its Baby Doe settlement money to the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. The committee met on July 7 to review its third draft of the...
wjhl.com

Talking with Miss Sullivan County Eliza Sanders

Recently, Miss Sullivan County Eliza Sanders, finished 2nd-Runner-up at the Miss Tennessee pageant. Today, she shares with us all the details of that experience, and she discusses upcoming fundraisers for Isaiah 1:17 House!. For more information contact Eliza at elizafaithsanders@gmail.com.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

