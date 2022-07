KINDERHOOK—On June 23, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a total of $178.8 million has been awarded to 75 communities across New York State, including $1.8 million for the Village of Kinderhook, “for projects that promote environmentally friendly modes of travel and make it easier and safer to walk, bike or hike,” according to a release from the governor’s office.

