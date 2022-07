Save the date for Christmas in July in downtown Claremore! It will be held Saturday, July 23, from 10a – 12p at Three Twenty on Main. Come out and support shopping local businesses for fall and the upcoming holidays. LeAnne Taylor from Six in the Morning will emcee the fashion show. There will also be local business displays, swag bags with coupons and promotions, and of course, great food! A delicious brunch with coffee and mimosas (non-alcoholic) is included in your ticket price. Tickets are on sale NOW at Sailor Antiques, Vintique Charm, and The District on Main for $20 per ticket. Seating is limited so get your ticket soon and join the fun!

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO