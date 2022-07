National Drought Monitor shows drought is intensifying in the U.S. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows that extended dryness has intensified across much of the Corn Belt. Brian Fuchs with the National Drought Mitigation Center tells Brownfield areas of Indiana, Illinois and Missouri experienced flash drought last month, but that’s changed. “Conditions were pretty good during planting season and there was pretty good moisture across much of the Midwest. Then over the last couple of weeks, we have seen this degradation and drought intensification and now we’re seeing more and more of that moderate drought being introduced in the Eastern Corn Belt.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO