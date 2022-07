Robert S. Bowlby of Cannon Beach, Ore., passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Seaside Hospital. He was 86 years old. A celebration of life will be held at Bridgeside Restaurant in Cascade Locks, Ore., from 2:30-4 p.m. on July 22. There will also be a friends and family gathering held at Idlewilde Cemetery in Hood River from 1-1:30 p.m.

CANNON BEACH, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO