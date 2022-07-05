Declining enrollment impacts district's final 2022-23 budget

Kenyon-Wanamingo School’s Business Manager Todd Lechtenberg, of School Management Services, said enrollment is the biggest piece of the puzzle when starting the budget process for the new school year.

“Everything is driven off of enrollment,” Lechtenberg told members of the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board during a June 27 regular meeting.

The downward spiral of the district’s enrollment continues to impact the budget.

Projected enrollment for the upcoming school year was set at 665, down 13 students from the previous 2021-22 revised budget.

The adopted budget includes state aid with $200,000 from the basic formula, and $18,000 in operating capitol — both of which declining enrollment has impacted.

State aid funding for special education equates to $100,000, though Lechtenberg anticipates increased expenses.

The voter approved referendum will bring in an extra $440,000, with half expected to be given in November, and the other half in May.

There are two parts to the school district levy: state approved, which is what the district can get in state funding based on enrollment, and voter approved, which is decided by local referendums. Voters approved a new operating levy referendum for the district last November.

As for federal funding, $125,000 in COVID funds will be available for use, along with $26,000 in title funding, based on free and reduced numbers declining.

Right now, Lechtenberg said officials haven’t made any final plans on how the COVID funds will be used. He wants to see if there are any currently spent items that can get moved to COVID funding.

Expenses include $141,556 for approved increases in salaries, and $15,125 in benefits due to the increase in salaries.

Purchased services, Lechtenberg said, has seen an increase from inflation, as expenses range at $36,208. Other expenses include $82,035 in supplies and $40,324 in equipment (less COVID spending), and other dues and miscellaneous increases of $5,900.

The unassigned fund balance remains at -0.87%, replacing last June’s operating debt of -1.45%.

School board member Marilyn Syverson asked Lechtenberg how much longer it would be until that number is in the positive range.

Lechtenberg said the bigger question is how much items can be moved to COVID funding, without hampering what the committee has planned for that money.

Another factor is if legislators can help out, enrollment increases and to take a look at staff development funds.

“If the trend stays the way it is, I would say January 2023,” Lechtenberg said in response to Syverson. “I don’t want to make promises, but I’m hoping we will move this forward. I think if we’re continually making the right choices, and doing the right things.”

With inflation on a continuing rise, Lechtenberg said he worries about the cost of supplies and services, and if they will stay within the district’s budget.

The budget was approved unanimously by the board, with the notion that it would be continually brought up at upcoming meetings. School districts operate on a different fiscal calendar and traditionally adopt their budgets in late spring.