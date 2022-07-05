ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Slidell teen thrown from boat into Blind River on July 4 struck by propeller, dies

By BETHANY BISSELL, JULIA GUILBEAU
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent high school graduate celebrating Independence Day on Blind River was thrown into the water from a pontoon boat under the control of a drunken operator and died after being hit by the vessel’s propeller several times, state and local officials said Tuesday. Madison Bradley, 17, of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Propeller#Swimming#Accident#Northshore High School#Wwl Tv#Dwi
