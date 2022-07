Click here to read the full article. All for one and one for all may be the rallying cry of the Three Musketeers, but does the classic motto have legs when it comes to running shoes and walking shoes? Are running shoes good for walking? What is the difference between the two activities anyway? “Both running and walking are forward motions,” says NYC-based podiatrist Dr. Jackie Sutera. “For both activities you need cushion and shock absorption in the shoes.” With similar movements, improper footwear in either activity, Dr. Sutera reminds us, can eventually lead to similar foot problems — sprains, trains, stress fractures,...

FITNESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO