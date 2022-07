Columbia, South Carolina ---The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Administrative Specialist Arlethia Birchmore as the Midlands Regional Center Employee of the Year. Birchmore has worked for the agency for two years and started her career at Midlands Center as a Direct Support Professional in one of the high-management residences. She is passionate about supporting people with intellectual disabilities.

