ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Woman Dies From Injuries After a Hit and Run Accident on the Magothy River

By News Room
wnav.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 63-year-old Maryland woman was killed in a hit-and-run boat crash along a river in Anne Arundel County late Sunday night,...

wnav.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
PASADENA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Pasadena, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Pasadena, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Accidents
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

3 people hurt after shooting at McDonald's in Prince George's County

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Three people were hurt after a shooting at a McDonald's in Prince George's County, according to police. The Riverdale Park Police said the shooting happened Friday afternoon at the McDonald's located in the 5600 block of Riverdale Road in Riverdale Park, Maryland. Police confirm that three...
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

16-year-old missing from Gwynn Oak area, police say

GWYNN OAK, Md. — Baltimore County police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Leiser Burnett, 16, was last seen Thursday in the Gwynn Oak area, police said. It was unknown what kind of clothing she was last seen wearing. Leiser is described as 5...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

65-Year-Old Woman Struck By Vehicle, Dies After Trying To Cross Busy Road In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 65-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while using her walker to cross a road in East Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers learned that there was an injured person in the 2000 block of North Broadway around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. They found a woman with life-threatening injuries at the crash site. The vehicle that struck the woman fled the area, going southbound on North Broadway, police said. An ambulance took the woman to Johns Hopkins Hospital where medical personnel declared the woman dead, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department’s CRASH team is investigating the hit-and-run incident. Anyone with information about the fatal collision should contact investigators at 410-396-2606. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Prince George's Head-On Crash Claims The Life Of Young Woman

Officials have identified the young woman killed in an early morning vehicle crash in Suitland, authorities say. Shanya Hoover, 20, was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the 3500 block of Regency Parkway around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Initial investigation revealed...
SUITLAND, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Baltimore Sgt. Dragged By Car Faces Long Road To Recovery: Department

The Baltimore police sergeant dragged for two blocks by a violent repeat offender remains hospitalized, his department said Thursday, July 7. Sgt. Kenneth Ramberg was "on the mend" and receiving physical therapy, and while he has a good prognosis, he faces a long road to recovery, Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police President Mike Mancuso said.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman found fatally stabbed in a Prince George's County apartment

CHILLUM, Md. - Prince George's County police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Chillum. Police say it happened shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday evening in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street. Investigators said they were responding to a welfare call and found the female victim unresponsive inside an apartment. No...
CHILLUM, MD
clayconews.com

Fatal Vehicle versus Pedestrian Crash on Route 50 in Maryland

BOWIE, MD (July 6, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a AAA worker late last night in Prince George’s County. The deceased is identified as Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced Okozi deceased on the scene.
BOWIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy