ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Robert Griffin III has lofty expectations for Mac Jones in 2022 and beyond

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48z75e_0gVfERj200

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is generating no shortage of hype. After a strong minicamp and his impressive appearances on social media, Jones has helped build expectations for 2022.

Retired NFL quarterback and NFL analyst Robert Griffin III is certainly expecting a big year from Jones.

“Mac Jones is MOST LIKELY to win a ring FIRST of the rookie QBs who played serious time last year,” Griffin wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Bill Belichick and the @Patriots are defensive masterminds, out coach other teams and Mac Attack will stretch the field more after last year has his confidence on ROLL TIDE LEVELS.”

There’s no doubt Jones had the most impressive rookie season on paper when compared to the rest of the 2021 quarterback class. He led the Patriots to a playoff appearance and a 10-7 record. He completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. There’s plenty of optimism surrounding Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and even Davis Mills. But Jones is the only one who was in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 — and for good reason. (Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the award.)

It will be fascinating to see how this quarterback class evolves, with Jones showing the highest floor. That’s what most expected: Jones was supposed to be the most pro-ready. But there’s plenty of time for his uber-talented peers to develop. The 2021 quarterback class will get to continue their upward trajectory in the year — and years — to come.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Robert Griffin III says he is 'ready to play' for return to NFL

Robert Griffin III has not taken a snap in an NFL game in almost two years, but he is still ready to go. The quarterback and former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year recently revealed that he wants to return to the league this season and has worked hard over the last year and change to stay in playing shape.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

RGIII Names Second-Year Quarterback Most Likely To Win Super Bowl

Joe Burrow came one victory shy of claiming a Super Bowl title for the Cincinnati Bengals in his second NFL season. The class of 2021 quarterback crop has a tough act to follow, especially since most of them struggled as rookies. It's hard to see a second-year passer following Burrow's...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater haven't been the NFL's best decision-makers

While Tua Tagovailoa has been often criticized for his performances in his short career, one aspect of his game that’s been talked up is his accuracy. In his 23 career games played, he’s attempted 678 passes, completing 66.2% of those. For comparison, future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who’s widely considered one of the most accurate quarterbacks of all time, finished his career completing 67.7% of his attempts.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#Patriots#Mac Attack
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's where Billy Napier landed in CBS Sports' SEC head coach rankings

Florida Gators head football coach Billy Napier comes in at number eight in CBS Sports’ latest ranking of SEC coaches. The first-year Gators coach is coming off a successful four-year stint as head coach at Louisiana, going 40-12 and winning the Sun Belt West division in all four seasons. He led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a Sun Belt conference championship in 2021, reaching as high as 19th in the College Football Playoff rankings and as high as 15th in the AP poll. He has two Sun Belt Coach of the Year awards (2019 & 2021) and has won at least ten games for three straight seasons (2019-2021).
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Penn State go for QB in Class of 2023 after latest flip?

Penn State was dealt a bit of a punch to the gut on Thursday with unfortunate recruiting headlines. Among them was news that quarterback Marcus Stokes, who had just confirmed his commitment to the Nittany Lions a little more than a week prior, flipped his commitment to the Florida Gators following a solid showing at the Elite 11 Finals. Ordinarily, losing a four-star quarterback at this stage in the recruiting cycle would be a severe blow to a program, but Penn State should be in OK shape knowing that Drew Allar, a prize from a stellar Class of 2022, is on deck to replace Sean Clifford.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chris Godwin's top plays from 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed arguably the biggest steal of the entire 2019 NFL draft when they grabbed wide receiver Chris Godwin out of Penn State in the third round. Godwin quickly established himself as one of the most complete pass-catchers in the NFL, and has become the focal point of Tampa Bay’s passing game.
TAMPA, FL
Sports Illustrated

San Francisco 49ers 2022 Fantasy Outlook: Jimmy Garoppolo Era Appears to Be Over

The San Francisco 49ers rode the legs and hands of WR Deebo Samuel in 2021 to a second trip to the postseason in three years. But, ultimately, their lack of quarterback play led San Fran one game short of a Super Bowl berth. This season, QB Trey Lance gets his chance to run the offense and show off his 2021 first-round draft pedigree. RB Elijah Mitchell flashed in his first year in the NFL, but he must prove he can stay healthy and handle a heavy early-down opportunity. In addition, San Francisco has a rising defense and two other robust receiving options (WR Brandon Aiyuk and TE George Kittle). The 49ers will be in the heat of the battle again in 2022.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR Otis Taylor makes it through to Hall of Fame senior semifinalist round

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 12-person committee has trimmed their list of senior candidates down to 25 semifinalists for the 2023 class. Kansas City Chiefs WR Otis Taylor has officially made it through to the semifinalist round of voting. He joins Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Mark Clayton, Roger Craig, LaVern Dilweg, Randy Gradishar, Lester Hayes, Chris Hinton, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Jacoby, Billie “White Shoes” Johnson, Mike Kenn, Joe Klecko, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr., Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharpe, and Everson Walls. To qualify as a senior candidate, you must have last played professional football no later than the 1996 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy