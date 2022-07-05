73-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter for 2020 fatal shooting
Last week, a man, 73-year-old Oscar Manuel Camacho, charged with murder and aggravated assault in 2020, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault in the Superior Court of Coffee County. The murder charge was recently reduced to manslaughter following an immunity hearing held in May. On September 19, 2020,...
RAY CITY, Ga. — The Lanier County Sheriff's Office and GBI Douglas Office are investigating a double homicide in Ray City. According to police reports, Lanier County deputies responded to a 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. As they approached the camper, 54-year-old Lisa Revello opened the...
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A former supervisory correctional officer at Valdosta State Prison will serve time in prison after he pleaded guilty to his role in attempting to conceal an assault on an inmate at the facility. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the...
RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) -Two people have died following a shooting Thursday in Ray City, according to Chief Deputy Stryde Jones with the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in a camper on Courtney Way. The sheriff’s office requested the GBI Douglas Office to investigate...
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announces the following recent drug-related arrests for the month of June:. May 31 - The CCDU conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Alejandro Jiminez, Hilairo Jiminez, and John Perez. The three were found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm and were subsequently arrested and charged with methamphetamine possession and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
RAY CITY, GA – On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI Douglas Office to investigate two deaths in Ray City, Lanier County, GA. Preliminary information indicates that Lanier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to domestic dispute 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. While approaching the camper, Lisa Revello, age 54, opened the door and someone inside the camper shot her. As the deputies took cover, another gunshot was heard coming from inside the camper. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to assist, entered the camper, and found Mark Joiner, age 54, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Revello and Joiner were in a relationship, living in the camper. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon will conduct autopsies on Revello and Joiner.
There were reportedly no serious injuries this past Thursday afternoon after a train collided with an F-150 Ford pick-up truck that was on the railroad tracks near Parker’s convenience store in Lyons. Lyons Chief of Police Wesley Walker said that it was unclear as to whether the driver attempted...
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Telfair County deputies recently arrested two suspects for trafficking methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On June 29, deputies stopped a vehicle for faulty equipment. The occupants were identified as Jimmy Paul, of Eastman, and Kelly Burnham, of Chauncey. Paul, the driver, gave consent to search...
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Alachua, Florida. Mattie Austin was last seen three months ago on April 3. The NCMEC says Mattie left her residence and never returned. Authorities believes that Mattie could...
A Georgia animal rescue nonprofit is trying to get to the bottom of what lead to the death of a puppy, which later died from what they believe were injuries after being kicked. “This kind of stuff happens out here way too often,” said Heather Gavitt. It’s been her...
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald Police Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist. It happened around 8 Monday night. Police Chief William Smallwood says the motorcyclist tried to pass another car and collided. The car was heading north on the 800 block of Monitor. As the car attempted to turn left, the skid marks from the motorcycle were over in the next lane.
GEORGIA (WRBL) – For three decades the murder of a 21-year-old woman who came to Georgia to attend college has gone unsolved. Sunday marked 31 years since Colorado native Kirsten Davis was gunned down while she was driving to Vidalia, Georgia to visit a friend. According to the Georgia...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta resident was rescued from a structure fire Tuesday morning, according to the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD). VFD said around 8:11 a.m., fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire on the 2800 block of Kirkwood Circle. The first crew arrived to find...
A Coffee County physician and two of his employees have admitted participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from a pain management clinic. Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, 68, of Douglas, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Unlawfully Distribute and Dispense...
Samuel Jefferson Davis, age 58, of Nicholls, Georgia, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. Mr. Davis was born on February 27, 1964, in Douglas, GA to the late Jeff Lawton Davis and Naomi Rollins Davis. Survivors include; Wife: Judy Davis of Nicholls, GA, Son: Lawton (Mikhaela) Davis of Nicholls,...
Three nearby United Methodist Churches officially disaffiliated from their denomination in June, and more will disaffiliate in August. As of July 2, McBride UMC in Screven County, Reidsvile UMC in Tattnall County and Claxton First UMC in Evans County no longer have legal ties to the United Methodist Church. The...
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A coffee county couple is using their passion for basketball to reach the lives of young people in Douglas and surrounding areas. For three consecutive years, Michael Faulk and his wife Brianna Faulk held their basketball camp " GoHardd Basketball Training” as a way to reinforce positivity, team work, confidence and healthy habits into the lives of children.
PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) -A local trend turned international for one Atkinson County man that only has one request for his birthday and that’s to have Birthday cards with his name on them. Brice Thigpen, was born with Down syndrome and holds a very special place in the hearts of...
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Douglas announced all city water customers are under a water advisory due to a potential health hazard that may exist in the water distribution system. Water is being restored throughout the city and the pipe has been fixed and the water pressure will...
Effective: 2022-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wheeler; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Dodge County in central Georgia Central Telfair County in central Georgia Southeastern Wilcox County in central Georgia Central Wheeler County in central Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 500 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Antioch Church to near Milan to near Little Ocmulgee State Park, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McRae, Abbeville, Alamo, Helena, Rochelle, Milan, Rhine, Scotland, Antioch Church, Temperance, Browning, Little Ocmulgee State Park and Workmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
South Georgia State College celebrated its graduates during two commencement ceremonies May 13 on the Waycross Campus. Family members and friends gathered inside the Waycross Campus Gymnasium to cheer on a portion of the 343 graduates from summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022. Georgia State Senator Tyler Harper served...
