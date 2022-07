The first full moon of astronomical summer and the second supermoon of 2022 will be one of the biggest and brightest of the year. Summer is in full swing across North America with the mild nights drawing more people outside to enjoy the star-speckled sky and, with a bit of luck, a glimpse of a shooting star streaking overhead. But just before the middle of July, the attention of stargazers will shift to the moon as a popular astronomical event takes center stage in the night sky.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO