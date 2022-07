POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Best Friends Animal Society has recognized the Pocatello Animal Shelter as a no-kill shelter for 2021. Pocatello Animal Services has been working with a variety of resources to place every dog and cat into a home. This was made possible by working with rescue and shelter partners, the support of Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, donors, and especially the support of the community by donating funding and time, and by adopting our animals.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO