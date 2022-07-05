ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Harbour Revealed an Incredible '80s Easter Egg in the 'Stranger Things 4' Finale

By Philip Ellis
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers follow for the Stranger Things 4 finale. Each season of Stranger Things has been a richly detailed exercise in '80s nostalgia, and Season 4 was no different, with a now-famous use of the Kate Bush song 'Running Up That Hill' going viral, not to mention much darker allusions to the...

Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Might Not Have Time for Steve's Love Life

The entirety of Stranger Things Season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix with Volume 2 hitting the streamer in the early hours of July 1. The fourth installment of the epic sci-fi series is unlike its predecessors in a seemingly endless variety of ways — from its hefty length to the abject destruction that comes to Hawkins and our heroes through this finale. It wasn't all doom and gloom though, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer still managed to weave several moments of levity, triumph, and yes even romance into Season 4's epic scope.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things 4’ Planned to Kill Another Character: ‘Most Radical Departure’ From Original Ending

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. “Stranger Things 4” came to an end with the deaths of several characters, from Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner to Joseph Quinn’s beloved Hellfire Club leader Eddie. Sadie Sink’s Max remains a question mark, as she died at the hands of Vecna but is now in a coma after Eleven brought her somewhat back to life. But that’s not all the death the Duffer Brothers originally had planned for their “Stranger Things 4” ending. “In terms of...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Breaks Down Why Eddie's Final Scene In Season 4 Was 'Weird' For The Stars To Film

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix. The long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things has come to an end with the release of Volume 2, with two episodes with a combined runtime of nearly four hours. Despite an elaborate plan to destroy Vecna for good with Eleven piggy-backing her way into Max's mind to try and save the day, the heroes took some big losses by the end of the finale, including the death of Eddie. Actor Joseph Quinn joined the cast for Season 4 and quickly became a fan favorite, and he spoke with CinemaBlend about his character’s tragic death… and why it was weird for him to film it with co-star Gaten Matarazzo.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Boys Ends Season 3 With Twists Aplenty — Plus: Grade the Finale

Click here to read the full article. After waiting nearly 18 months for The Boys Season 3 to premiere, it’s already time to part ways with Homelander, Butcher & Co. — and bid a permanent goodbye to two characters! Friday’s eventful and action-packed hour brought us, among other things, a highly anticipated showdown with Soldier Boy, a tragic loss that even brought Homelander to tears, and a surprisingly happy ending for one of the supes. Plus, the final moments of the episode were so downright unnerving that we’re still trying to shake off the chills from that closing image. Let’s quickly break...
TV SERIES
SFGate

David Harbour Lost 80 Pounds for ‘Stranger Things 4’ and Vows Never to Do That Again

David Harbor revealed to GQ magazine that he lost 80 pounds in order to reprise the role of Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things 4.” While the character (and Harbour himself) became something of a sex symbol on social media for his “Stranger Things” dad bod, he shed all that extra weight in order to properly reflect Hopper’s imprisonment in Russia. The character is in jail for much of “Stranger Things 4” and not exactly eating well.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

'Weasel'! Doja Cat Slams Noah Schnapp for Sharing DMs About Joseph Quinn

A feud fans never saw coming. Doja Cat is calling out Noah Schnapp for sharing her private messages about Stranger Things newbie Joseph Quinn. The 26-year-old Grammy winner made her interest in the 29-year-old British actor known in May, tweeting, “Joseph Quinn fine as s–t.” She doubled down on her feelings earlier this week, asking Schnapp, 17, in a DM if he could get Quinn to hit her up.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Winona Ryder Would Correct ‘Stranger Things’ Scripts with Her ‘80s Knowledge

Don’t test her — Winona Ryder knows her ’80s music. The Stranger Things star played both Joyce Byers and music supervisor on the Netflix hit, according to her co-star, David Harbour. In a newly published Harper’s Bazaar profile of the actress, Harbour said Ryder used her encyclopedic knowledge of pop culture to help make the music on Stranger Things as accurate as possible.
MUSIC
CNET

'Stranger Things 4': Eddie Munson Actor Discusses That 'Insane' Metallica Guitar Solo

The final episodes of Stranger Things dropped last Friday and -- when it comes to new character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) -- they were well worth the wait. Spoilers ahead -- Munson, the leader of the Hellfire Dungeons & Dragons club -- is killed in the finale by flying ravenous "demobats." Before his end, stalling for time so his friends can attack the evil Vecna, Eddie has the ultimate hero moment. He gets up on the Upside Down's version of his caravan and slams out a guitar solo to end all guitar solos, drawing the attention of the demobats.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Watch Willie Nelson & Dyan Cannon Sing “Uncloudy Day,” Live From The Set Of ‘Honeysuckle Rose’

Ol’ Shotgun Willie at his finest. It ain’t a secret that Willie Nelson may be the most interesting and most likeable character in the history of country music. We’re talking about one of the best singer/songwriters in country music history, a weed connoisseur, and not to mention, the guy was a pretty damn good actor as well. And when you combine the man’s incredible music talents with his acting abilities, you have movies like Honeysuckle Rose. Honeysuckle Rose was a romance […] The post Watch Willie Nelson & Dyan Cannon Sing “Uncloudy Day,” Live From The Set Of ‘Honeysuckle Rose’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IGN

Black Bird: Limited Series Review

Black Bird premieres on Apple TV+ on July 8, 2022, with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly each Friday. What would you do to win your freedom? Apple TV+’s new limited series Black Bird poses this question while joining the recent batch of true-crime adaptations to hit streamers. Set in the ‘90s, Taron Egerton plays the charming Jimmy Keene, a recently convicted drug dealer who is offered a literal get-out-of-jail-free card but with a significant catch. Black Bird successfully turns a game of cat and mouse on its head and combines a psychological prison thriller with a detective story. Egerton shines as the prisoner who soon loses his cocky edge and leads an impressive ensemble — including the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles — that should keep you riveted throughout the six episodes.
TV SERIES

