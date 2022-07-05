A Look at IB's DRONE Show on the 4th: VIDEO

San Diego is known for its vacation-worthy beaches, but you don’t always have to go to the ocean to play in the water (or be forced to deal with all that sand). If you go inland and look between our hills and canyons you’ll find tons of freshwater lakes and ponds that are splash-worthy for a fun-filled day. Scroll down for our favorite in-the-know watering holes (until now that is) that tend to be less crowded and more secluded—you might even be the only ones there! Plus we’ve paired each waterway with a food hot spot nearby to grab some coffee, sandwiches or grab a box of doughnuts from one of our favorite shops for your lakeside adventures.

