Game 83 lineups: Nats at Phillies

By Mark Zuckerman
masnsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA – Would you believe we are more than halfway through the 2022 season, and the Nationals are just now making their first appearance at Citizens Bank Park? Actually, would you believe the last time the Nats played here, Max Scherzer was on the mound for them? Yep, it was the...

www.masnsports.com

numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies' bench Thursday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals. The Phillies are giving Bohm a breather after four straight starts. Matt Vierling is replacing Bohm on third base and batting eighth. numberFire’s models project Vierling...
FOX Sports

Phillies take on the Nationals with series tied 1-1

Washington Nationals (30-54, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (43-39, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (0-0); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-2, 4.88 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Nationals +156; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and...
The Associated Press

Hall homers, drives in 2, Phillies take series from Nats

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darick Hall homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Thursday. Didi Gregorius added an RBI triple for Philadelphia, which took two of three from last-place Washington and improved to 6-2 against its NL East rival. The Phillies entered third in the division, eight games behind the Mets. “We’re playing well and getting a lot of contributions from a lot of people and that’s big,” interim manager Rob Thomson said. Hall extended Philadelphia’s advantage to 5-2 with two outs in the seventh with a drive off the right-field foul pole. It was Hall’s fourth homer in eight games since being called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take over for injured star Bryce Harper (broken left thumb) as the club’s designated hitter batting in the cleanup spot.
numberfire.com

Didi Gregorius batting sixth for Phillies on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Didi Gregorius is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Gregorius will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Josiah Gray and Washington. Matt Vierling moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gregorius for 8.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
NBC Sports

Gray racks up career-high 11 strikeouts in Nats’ win over Phillies

The Phillies are quickly learning that Josiah Gray is going to be a problem. After Gray tossed six scoreless innings against Philadelphia two weeks ago, he took the mound against them once again Wednesday and set a new career high in strikeouts. The right-hander struck out 11 Phillies, dominating just about everyone not named Kyle Schwarber to lead the Nationals (30-54) to a 3-2 victory on the road.
numberfire.com

Lane Thomas sitting for Nationals versus Phillies

Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies. What It Means:. Thomas is taking a seat after starting the last three games and going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the first two games of...
ClutchPoints

Bryce Harper issues subtle challenge to Phillies ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies are in an interesting spot halfway through the season. Star slugger Bryce Harper is out indefinitely due to a fractured left thumb and subsequent surgery. Meanwhile, Jean Segura, arguably the team’s most consistent hitter, has been out since the beginning of June due to a broken finger. Despite these season-changing injuries, the […] The post Bryce Harper issues subtle challenge to Phillies ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
