The City of Chicago and Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) will present the 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show, August 20 and 21 along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach serving as show center from 10am to 2pm daily. Established in 1959 and one of the largest free admission events of its kind, headliners of the 2022 show include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, who are dedicating their performances to the memory of Rudy Malnati Jr. (who was the director of the Air & Water Show for more than 30 years).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO