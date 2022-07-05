ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Evans in Negotiations to Join 'Pain Hustlers' Opposite Emily Blunt

By Britta DeVore
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot on the heels of his vocal portrayal of the titular character in Disney and Pixar’s summer blockbuster, Lightyear, Deadline has revealed that Chris Evans might have found his newest role. The Captain America actor is in final negotiations to star alongside Emily Blunt in Netflix and David Yates’ crime-drama, Pain...

collider.com

Collider

10 Worst Action Movies of All Time, According to Rotten Tomatoes

When an action movie really works, there's nothing quite like it. On the occasion a gifted filmmaker presents us with characters we care about on top of high-octane, technically adroit filmmaking and stunt work, it's armrest-gripping, heart-pounding stuff in the extreme. There are such superb examples of the filmmaking craft: Mad Max: Fury Road, Aliens, Speed and even this year's mega-hitTop Gun: Maverick come to mind as among the finest action films ever made.
MOVIES
Collider

'Amsterdam' Trailer Shows David O Russell's Star-Studded Murder Mystery

The acclaimed writer and director David O. Russell is back, this time with a brand new impressive ensemble of stars for his upcoming '30s crime drama Amsterdam. Back in April Collider reported on 20th Century Studios' presentation at CinemaCon where we learned the change of title and more information on the film. Today, 20th Century released the official trailer and poster for Russell's latest, and it's just as star-studded as his previous work, with the same high-stakes hilarity.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Gray Man’: Russo Brothers on Crafting 9 Action Sequences and Why They Sometimes Kept Ryan Gosling Out of Focus

With The Gray Man opening in select movie theaters July 15 and streaming on Netflix starting July 22, I recently spoke to directors Joe and Anthony Russo about helming their latest film. While the embargo prevents me from saying too much about the film, I can say the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans led action thriller is loaded with cool fight scenes and nine action set pieces that look fantastic on the big screen. If you have the ability to see The Gray Man on a movie screen, you should jump at the chance.
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Footage Teases Zachary Levi’s SDCC Return

Star Zachary Levi revealed on Instagram that DC is bringing Shazam! Fury of the Gods to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Shazam! is one of the most-anticipated films of the year, and with a big SDCC panel set to unite the film’s cast and crew, fans should also expect to watch the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
MOVIES
Collider

The 'Thor' Sequel The World Never Got to See

The modern version of the Thor movies is brimming with confidence. As the release of Thor: Love and Thunder approaches, anticipation grows ever greater for this entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, based on the positive reception of the last solo Thor outing, Thor: Ragnarok. Plus, the character of Thor managed to have scene-stealing supporting roles in each of the last two Avengers installments. The Marvel Cinematic Universe incarnation of the God of Thunder has become a successful and beloved creation, but this wasn’t always the case. There was a time when Thor was the most troubled solo Marvel Studios franchise, as reflected by how an unmade version of Thor: The Dark World was abandoned early in the film’s pre-production phase.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Collider

Bryan Cranston Confirms 'Your Honor' Will End With Season 2

The Showtime series, Your Honor, will come to an end after the Season 2 wraps as confirmed by series star, Bryan Cranston. This news follows on the heels of the announcement that there would be other changes to the creative team behind the production of the legal drama. The second...
TV SERIES
Collider

8 of The Longest Film Series' of All Time

Traditionally, a movie is the kind of entertainment you can watch in an afternoon. Two, maybe three hours if it's an epic, and you're done. TV shows are more widely thought of as the kind of visual stories that can take weeks or months to finish - even when binging - and years if the show's watched while it's on the air.
TV SHOWS
Collider

The Episode of ‘Masters of Horror’ Too Extreme to Air in the US

It was 2002 when horror filmmaker Mick Garris met with a bunch of directors to discuss his plans for a horror anthology series. The premise he pitched was to give each director relative creative freedom to tell an hour-long story that would terrify audiences. The first episode of Masters of Horror aired in 2005 on Showtime. In total, the show ran for two seasons between 2005 and 2007 with thirteen episodes in each season. Horror legends including Tobe Hooper, Dario Argento, John Carpenter, John Landis, and Joe Dante directed episodes, and Garris himself directed two episodes in the show’s run. Prolific Japanese director Takashi Miike was invited to direct an episode entitled “Imprint,” inspired by the novel by Shimako Iwai. However, the episode never aired on Showtime due to concerns it was too disturbing. During the filming of “Imprint,” Miike claimed to have checked with the show’s producers that he was not going too far with the episode. Even Garris deemed it to be the most disturbing piece of horror he has ever seen.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things': Metallica Plays Tribute to Eddie Munson on TikTok

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. In the epic two-and-a-half-hour finale for Stranger Things Season 4, fans saw metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) transform into a real-life Bard, triumphantly playing out Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" within the Upside Down. The moment had been teased in some of the earliest trailers for the penultimate season, and during the gap between Volumes 1 and 2 fans frantically tried to figure out exactly what tune the dungeon master might be playing in order to protect his friends from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Every Single Cameo in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and ThunderThor: Love and Thunder takes Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) on a cosmic journey to rescue the future and see if they can rekindle their love along the way. Like any hero story, this is a task they can't do alone. It takes the help of Korg (Taika Waititi), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and others to get there. Let's take a look at the familiar and surprising faces that show up in this film, making it one of the bigger solo films in the Marvel line-up.
MOVIES
Collider

MCU: 10 Villains Who Made Some Valid Points

Although villains are traditionally portrayed as pure evil, the MCU took a different approach on characterizing its villains with a troubled backstory, complex range of emotions and a unique point of view that almost justifies their actions. While many of these villains have truly evil intents, there were some who had understandable and sympathetic motives, justifying their actions.
MOVIES
Collider

James Gray's 'Armageddon Time' Sets Fall Release Date

After its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Focus Features has added a film to its schedule this year with the release of Armageddon Time, set for a theatrical debut later this fall. The film will have a limited theatrical release starting on October 28 and will...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Resident Evil’: New Images Pay Homage to Classic Franchise Villain

Netflix released new images for the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series, revealing the adaptation is bringing back a classic Resident Evil 4 enemy. The latest photos also give us a better look at the cast of the upcoming series in two different moments in history. The new Resident Evil series...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Reveals Breathtaking Underwater Visuals

With a wave of new information about the upcoming release of Avatar: The Way of Water, a newly revealed image via an Empire Magazine exclusive offers a new look at the breathtaking underwater imagery that audiences will experience in the film. The image reveals a young Na'vi swimming with a smile under the oceans of Pandora.
MOVIES
Collider

Debby Ryan, Alyson Stoner, and More Disney Stars to Lead LGBTQ+ Horror Movie

There have been a ton of genre reinventions in the last handful of years. Most notably the found footage sub-genre of horror that has seen a new type of story, the “screenlife” film, take haunting shape as a byproduct of the pandemic era. Now, reported exclusively by Variety, there is a new LGBTQ+ centric film in the works from that modern sub-genre titled Howdy, Neighbor! from director Allisyn Snyder and writer Matthew Scott Montgomery.
MOVIES
Collider

'American Horror Stories' Season 2: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

The American Story franchise has given us some good scares over the year. It all started with American Horror Story in 2011 when we first met the Harmons in Murder House. Eleven years and ten seasons later, we’ve been scared by different stories and characters from the fictional horror universe. American Story also introduced us to its true crime universe with American Crime Story and gave us The People v. O. J. Simpson (2016), The Assassination of Gianni Versace (2018), and Impeachment (2021). Like American Horror Story, which focuses on a new horror story each season, American Crime Story focuses on a new crime story each season. The American Story franchise has received widespread critical acclaim and won many Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Critics' Choice Television Awards, Saturn Awards, and more. So, when it was revealed in May 2020 that a spin-off called American Horror Stories was joining the franchise, we could not wait to see what more this horror universe would explore.
TV SERIES
Collider

Netflix Acquires 'La Favorite' Starring Johnny Depp

Netflix has just acquired the rights to La Favorite, a film that marks Johnny Depp's return to feature films after his tumultuous defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a Bloomberg report. The project will be filmed in France, which is in keeping with Depp's apparent vow to boycott Hollywood studios.
MOVIES

