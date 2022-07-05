ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

heraldcourier.com
 3 days ago

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low...

heraldcourier.com

heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Blasting to close Route 93 Monday

State Route 93 at the Sullivan and Washington county line will temporarily close for one hour at noon between Monday, July 11 and Wednesday July 13 as crews perform blasting operations. The temporary closure will be in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway). The closures are...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
heraldcourier.com

New PBS service to feature a familiar face

Julie Newman plans to return to televisions screens in Southwest Virginia – next year. The longtime WCYB-TV anchor has signed on as the vice president and general manager of a new public television station being organized in Abingdon at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace – a building formerly known as “Heartwood.”
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Experts: Enjoy off peak gas prices while they last

Prices at the pump declined for a third consecutive week, after rising precipitously throughout the spring, but analysts are unsure if those reductions will continue. The national average for unleaded gas was $4.77 on Wednesday, down three cents from Tuesday, nine cents less than both one week and one month ago, according to AAA. The average price was $4.39 across the state of Tennessee and $4.57 in Virginia.
BRISTOL, VA
City
Bristol, TN
heraldcourier.com

Casino's first customers believe gaming will help Bristol grow

BRISTOL, Va. – There was a buzz in the air at the former Bristol Mall Friday as Virginia’s first casino officially opened its doors to the public, about 90 minutes earlier than expected. Tony Webb of Bristol, Virginia was one of the first people through the doors following...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Our View | Casino opening marks new day, new start for Bristol

Today is the day we have been waiting for. After enduring decades of seeing its Twin City spring ahead in economic development while Bristol, Virginia’s dreams of a major retail center off Exit 5 literally hit rock, today is the day for Bristol, Virginia to shine. Today is a...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Amburgey family go full steam into racing

COEBURN, Va. - It’s 93 degrees in the pits at Lonesome Pine Raceway. Drivers, crew members and track officials are sweating as they multi-task for another busy Saturday night. As usual, the Amburgey men are going full steam. For nearly a decade, the Amburgey Racing team from Hiltons, Virginia,...
HILTONS, VA
heraldcourier.com

Address changes still causing issues more than a year later

The City of Bristol Virginia is reminding residents to post their new addresses on their homes and mailboxes more than a year after about 7,600 city addresses were changed. This week, some Facebook users voiced frustration over the changes in comments on the city’s reminder. Residents complained of delivery delays and malfunctions on some location maps. One resident even said their apartment complex is refusing to change the numbers on their doors and buildings.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Bristol Casino is officially open for business

BRISTOL, Va. – Rock music blared from oversized speakers on the event stage while a half-dozen leaders of the Virginia General Assembly mingled with officials from Hard Rock International, the Virginia Lottery Board, the city of Bristol Virginia and other well-wishers Friday morning. All assembled in the west parking...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

GREGORY COLUMN: Nik Williams has a need for speed

Defending Kingsport Speedway track champion Nik Williams acquired a need for speed while competing at far-flung tracks such as Possum Kingdom Speedway in South Carolina, Dumplin Valley Raceway in Tennessee, and Beechnut Raceway in Blountville. Welcome to the wild world of karting where emotions run hot on the track and...
KINGSPORT, TN
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
heraldcourier.com

Portion of 6th Street to close Sunday to remove facade of damaged building

A portion of 6th Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee and the adjacent sidewalk and parking lot will be closed Sunday, July 10, through Tuesday, July 19 while demolition crews remove the façade of building where structural issues were discovered earlier this year. Beginning at sunrise Sunday, 6th Street between...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Casino donates $100K to Bristol United Way

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Casino and operating partner Hard Rock International made quite the first impression Friday, donating $100,000 to the United Way of Bristol Tennessee-Virginia. The donation came near the conclusion of grand opening ceremonies at the first casino to open in Virginia. All of the funds...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Cornerstone of Bristol's faith community dead at 90

A giant in the Bristol faith community passed away this week. Rev. Dr. W.A. Johnson, pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia for more than six decades, died Wednesday. “He always put Christ first,” Rev. Jackie Nophlin, pastor at Household Of Faith Community Church in Bristol, Virginia, said....
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

SHORT TAKES | Live music abounds; Josh Turner performs at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville on Oct. 15

Most of Lita Ford’s 63 years unfurled on record and emblazoned the stage. The hair metal queen makes her first visit to Bristol on Friday, July 8, at The Cameo Theater. Excellent tickets remain. A rare opportunity to witness one of metal’s few guitar goddesses, Ford’s prowess remains evident even now, in her sixth decade of music.
GREENEVILLE, TN
heraldcourier.com

Your View | An opportunity for Bristol Virginia

I am writing to present the municipal leadership of Bristol, Virginia with an opportunity to take action to correct a problem that the school board created with your blessing. It is apparent that a new elementary school is needed but the location has much to be desired. The proposed driveway...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Report estimates cost to eliminate landfill odors at $15 million

BRISTOL, Va. – Resolving emission and odor issues with the Bristol Virginia landfill is expected to cost at least $15 million, according to preliminary estimates included in a new report. SCS Engineers, the city’s landfill consultants, included cost estimates as part of a comprehensive plan to address landfill issues...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Northwood grad Chelsea Campbell is Abingdon's new softball coach

Chelsea Campbell is just 30-years-old, but has already lived a full softball life. Her next experience in the sport she’s passionate about will come as the head coach at Abingdon High School as the Saltville, Virginia, native was recently appointed to lead the Falcons. Campbell guided Fort Chiswell to...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Brinton steps down as King swim coach

Matt Brinton has stepped down after one season leading the swim program at King University to take the same job at Frostburg State University in Maryland. The rebooted United States Football League concluded its inaugural season on Sunday night with the Birmingham Stallions earning a 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Stars in the title game.
BRISTOL, TN

