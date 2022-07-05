ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, MD

Pasadena Woman, 63, Dies After Hit-And-Run Boating Crash On Magothy River

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZjLk_0gVf4DMN00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run boating crash on Sunday on the Magothy River, police said Tuesday.

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers responded at 10 p.m. to the river in Anne Arundel County for the crash.

Investigators believe a white center console vessel, about 25-feet-long, struck a Wellcraft boat at the Magothy River 6-knot entrance channel, and after hitting the boat, the white boat’s operator fled the scene.

Both occupants of the boat struck, a man and woman, were injured in the crash, police said. The woman, identified as Laura Slattery, of Pasadena, died of her injuries.

Police are still looking for the striking vessel. Anyone with information on the boat or the people operating it are asked to call Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.

Comments / 7

Kathy Balcerowicz
3d ago

that's a shame I hope they catch whoever is responsible same age as me and I was watching the boats on the McAfee yesterday and today God bless

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

15-Year-Old Boy Wounded In Shootout At Severn Playground, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy was wounded Thursday afternoon in a shootout that unfolded at a playground in Anne Arundel County. The shooting was reported about 12:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of Meade Village Circle in Severn, Anne Arundel County Police said in a Friday news release. Officers called to the scene learned that a 15-year-old struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said. The teen’s condition was not immediately clear as of Friday morning. Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from the scene and found several nearby buildings had been damaged by the gunfire. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe that four people in an SUV pulled up and someone opened fire toward the playground, wounding the teen. Someone at the playground returned fire at the SUV before taking off, police said. Authorities do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence, saying detectives suspect someone at the playground was targeted. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6155 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
SEVERN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Pasadena, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Pasadena, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Accidents
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s A Cane!’: Body Camera Footage Sheds New Light On Harford County Deputies’ Shooting Of Edgewood Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 53-year-old Edgewood man killed by Harford County deputies during an April confrontation in Forest Hill was holding a cane when deputies opened fire, fatally shooting him, authorities said Thursday. That detail was made public when the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office released nearly 23 minutes of footage from the body-worn and dashboard cameras of deputies involved in the April 23 shooting. John Fauver, who was given first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene of the shooting, was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries. [VIDEO: Click here to watch the...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Traffic Accident#Pasadena Woman
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Collision In Ellicott City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving on Route 29 went off the road, hit a pole and caught fire, the Howard County Police Department said. The victim was driving a 2022 Nissan Rouge northbound on Route 29 about 4:42 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road for “an unknown reason” near the ramp for I-70 and hit a a sign support pole, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There were no other passengers in the vehicle. Police are waiting to identify next of kin before releasing the man’s name. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. A portion of the ramp to I-70 East was closed for nearly four hours Wednesday morning, police said.  
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

65-Year-Old Woman Struck By Vehicle, Dies After Trying To Cross Busy Road In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 65-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while using her walker to cross a road in East Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers learned that there was an injured person in the 2000 block of North Broadway around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. They found a woman with life-threatening injuries at the crash site. The vehicle that struck the woman fled the area, going southbound on North Broadway, police said. An ambulance took the woman to Johns Hopkins Hospital where medical personnel declared the woman dead, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department’s CRASH team is investigating the hit-and-run incident. Anyone with information about the fatal collision should contact investigators at 410-396-2606. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NottinghamMD.com

Suspect arrested following attempted assault with a hammer in Nottingham, handgun pointed at Middle River driver

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, a known individual entered a residence in the unit block of Laurel Path Court in Nottingham (21236), physically assaulted the victim, and stole their phone. At just before 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a known individual forcefully stole … Continue reading "Suspect arrested following attempted assault with a hammer in Nottingham, handgun pointed at Middle River driver" The post Suspect arrested following attempted assault with a hammer in Nottingham, handgun pointed at Middle River driver appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Daily Voice

Battery Explosion Inside Rockville Home Causes $20K In Damages

A massive amount of damage was left after an explosion in a home in Rockville, authorities say. A lithium battery for an electric golf caddy allegedly exploded while charging on a bed, catching fire around 9:30 p.m. in the home on the 11300 block of Hollowstone Drive, Wednesday, July 6, according to Montgomery County officials.
ROCKVILLE, CT
Wbaltv.com

16-year-old missing from Gwynn Oak area, police say

GWYNN OAK, Md. — Baltimore County police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Leiser Burnett, 16, was last seen Thursday in the Gwynn Oak area, police said. It was unknown what kind of clothing she was last seen wearing. Leiser is described as 5...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Extra Crispy: Chicken Truck Goes Up In Flames On Maryland Highway

A tractor-trailer driver is calling fowl after his poultry truck went up in flames while traveling on a busy Maryland highway on National Chicken Day. In Wicomico County, first responders from multiple agencies responded to a reported vehicle fire in the eastbound lanes of Ocean Gateway near Porter Road in Hebron at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, according to fire officials.
HEBRON, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
61K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy