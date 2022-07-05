ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beat the Prime Day rush with these Amazon device deals on Echo Dots, Fire TVs and more

By Rachel Murphy and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Amazon isn't just the home of Prime Day, one of the biggest online shopping events of the year with deals on pretty much everything. The outlet is also behind some quality devices that make life at home infinitely easier. The good news is that you don't have to wait until Tuesday, July 12 to get those Amazon devices on sale. You can shop tons of early Amazon Prime Day device deals on user-friendly smart speakers, eye-catching smart TVs and more today.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is slated for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 and we are expecting serious deals on top-rated tech. Ahead of the two-day shopping event, the retail giant has already discounted tons of Amazon devices by up to 60%, and we have the inside scoop. Whether you’re shopping for a new smart TV or an Alexa-enabled smart speaker, we’ve rounded up the best early Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2022:Shop the 40+ best early Amazon deals today

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Preview deals and shop early sales before the major event

Ready to add to cart? Below are the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices that you can shop ahead of the mega sale.

The best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices you can shop

Here are our top five favorite early Prime Day deals you can shop right now, including the popular Echo Dot (fourth-generation) smart speaker and Alexa-enabled Fire TVs.

  1. Prime Member Exclusive: Echo Dot (Fourth-Generation) for $19.99 (Save $30)
  2. Prime Member Exclusive: Echo Dot Kids (Fourth-Generation) for $24.99 (Save $35)
  3. Prime Member Exclusive: Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $5)
  4. Prime Member Exclusive: Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series for $199.99 (Save $170)
  5. Prime Member Exclusive: Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series for $299.99 (Save $260)

The best early Amazon Prime Day Amazon device deals

Shop all the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices like Fire TV Sticks and Blink outdoor security camera kits.

  • Prime Member Exclusive: Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 (Save $12)
  • Prime Member Exclusive: Echo Dot (Fourth Generation) for $19.99 (Save $30)
  • Prime Member Exclusive: Echo Dot Kids (Fourth Generation) for $24.99 (Save $35)
  • Prime Member Exclusive: Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $5)
  • Prime Member Exclusive: Fire 7 Tablet from $29.99 (Save $20 to $37.01)
  • Prime Member Exclusive: Luna Gaming Controller for $39.99 (Save $30)
  • Prime Member Exclusive: Amazon Halo Band for $44.98 (Save $55.01)
  • Prime Member Exclusive: Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini for $59.99 (Save $74.99)
  • Prime Member Exclusive: Echo (4th Generation) for $59.99 (Save $40)
  • Prime Member Exclusive: Fire TV Cube for $59.99 (Save $60)
  • Prime Member Exclusive: Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series for $199.99 (Save $170)
  • Prime Member Exclusive: Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series for $299.99 (Save $260)

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices of the year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Amazon is currently offering a free, 30-day trial you can sign up for ahead of Prime Day. You can find out which Prime membership you qualify for right now.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Set your clocks because the deals officially start at 3:00AM ET on Tuesday, July 12. More deals are expected to go live throughout the day, so if you have your eye on some new Amazon device gear, add it to your cart to see if the price drops.

What Amazon device deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day?

This is Amazon's big day, which means we will see major discounts on Amazon's own brand of devices including smart home gear like Echo speakers and Echo Show smart displays. We can expect to see markdowns on the Ring Alarm, one of the best DIY security smart home security systems you can buy. It's likely we will see other smart home security deals on Ring and Blink indoor and outdoor security cameras, as well as video doorbells, in time for Prime Day 2022.

Alexa-powered Fire TVs and Fire TV streaming devices, including the most affordable Amazon Fire Stick, the Fire Stick Lite, are also going to be included in the two-day shopping event, with some TVs and streaming devices already seeing major price cuts ahead of the event.

Amazon Luna video game controllers will also see price drops for Prime Day. Amazon's eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ Wi-Fi routers—an effective way to extend your home's internet coverage to those lousy dead zones—will also be deeply discounted starting on Tuesday, July 12. Amazon Kids devices like the interactive Amazon Glow with tangram bits, which comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, will also be on major sale.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

USA TODAY

