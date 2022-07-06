ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell Explodes On Ocean Barge, Ending Sea Isle City’s Fireworks Show

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – CBS3 is learning more about the explosion on an ocean barge that ended a fireworks display down the shore. The Sea Isle City mayor says a six-inch shell exploded inside its gun tube before it could launch Monday night.

It happened about two-thirds of the way through the fireworks show.

The crew on the barge was working inside a metal safety box, and no one was injured.

The barge and the tug boat safely returned to the dock.

