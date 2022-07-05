ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, CT

Small plane crashes at Boy Scouts camp in Plymouth

By Staff report, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A small plane crashed at Camp Mattatuck, a Boy Scouts of America camp in Plymouth, on Tuesday afternoon, the camp said.

According to a release from the Connecticut Rivers Council, a small aircraft crashed on the southern end of the camp, which is approximately a quarter of a mile away from any of the camp program or campers.

The FAA said a single-engine Cessna 185 crashed around 1 p.m. prior to reaching Waterbury Airport, according to multiple media reports. Only the pilot was on board, according to the FAA.

No campers or programs were affected by the crash, the Connecticut Rivers Council said in the release. First responders from Plymouth and Bristol were on the scene, according to the council.

According to multiple media reports, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash.

