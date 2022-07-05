Miami baseball star Yohandy Morales selected to USA Collegiate National Team

After his breakout sophomore season, UM baseball third baseman Yohandy Morales’ success continues into the offseason. He was picked to the USA Collegiate National Team on Tuesday.

Morales was named to the final 26-man roster after training camp and a five-game intrasquad series that took place in North Carolina last week. He was selected to the 50-man training camp roster on June 28.

“It means the world to be able to represent my country, Miami and my family,” Morales said in a statement released by UM. “Training camp was an amazing experience and opportunity to compete with the best players in the nation. It will definitely be exciting to wear USA across my chest overseas and bring gold back to everybody here.”

It’ll be a summer full of travel for Morales as the national team is set to travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday to participate in Honkbalweek Haarlem, an international tournament. They are set to take on Japan, Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao to complete group play.

During the intrasquad series, Morales was one of the best players on the diamond, leading the stripes team with a .368 on-base percentage. He also finished tied for first on the team in RBIs and second in hits.

Morales was the Hurricanes’ best offensive weapon this past season, leading the team in runs, doubles, triples, home runs, RBIs, total bases and slugging percentage. One of the more memorable performances of the season came in the team’s NCAA Tournament opener against Canisius in which he hit three homers.

This won’t be Morales’ first experience with Team USA. He played with the 12U and 18U teams, winning gold medals with both.

With his selection to the team, Miami has had a player on the national team for three consecutive years with pitchers Chris McMahon and Carson Palmquist making the roster in 2019 and 2021 respectively. It’s the first time this has happen since 1999-2001.

Morales is the 28th player in program history to make it.