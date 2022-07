ROME — The R-CATS Program will be hosting an Inside Yard Sale from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at the Capitol Arts Complex, 220 West Dominick St., Rome. All items for sale are new - with or without tag - and are marked at a discount off retail price. All money raised during the event will go directly to the TNR Funding Program to spay/neuter and vaccinate homeless cats in Rome.

