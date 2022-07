SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been a little over a week since the news came out that USC and UCLA are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, and what a week it has been. Emotions have been high and low, understandably so. “News” on what is actually happening has been hard to come by. An unsurprising revelation considering schools and conferences are in varying stages of “weighing their options”.

UTAH STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO