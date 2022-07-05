ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto Woman, 25, Dies After Fiery Crash Off Highway 99

By CBS13 Staff
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A 25-year-old woman from Modesto has died after a crash near French Camp late Monday night.

California Highway Patrol says, a little before midnight, a woman driving a sedan along northbound Highway 99 went off the east side of the road. The car then crashed into a call box before going down a short embankment and then hitting a large tree near French Camp Road.

Officers say the car caught fire, but a passing good Samaritan managed to pull the woman out.

The woman was soon rushed to the hospital, but CHP says she later died from her injuries.

Exactly why the woman let her car go off the road is unknown.

