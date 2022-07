FORD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating bomb threats nationwide and at two schools in Kansas. Just before 1p.m. Thursday, a bomb threat was called in at KU School of Medicine, 1010 N. Kansas Street, in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Police and KU Security checked the facility and alerted staff. They found no bomb but continue to investigate, according to Ditch.

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO