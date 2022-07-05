ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

Boil Order for Sugar Creek Estates Trailer Park

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the West Terre Haute Water Works...

Related
Update: Bacteria causes the closure of Deming Park Pool

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Residents looking to cool down will have to look to places other than Deming Park. In a post on the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Facebook page, officials announced that results from a 24-hour Total Coliform test came back showing the presence of bacteria in the water.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
House fire in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in southern Vigo County. The home’s location is on Lazy Lane and Bono Road, just south of Terre Haute. The fire began around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to Honey Creek Fire Battalion Chief Kevin...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Christensen Farms: No one hurt after barn fire

UPDATE: Officials with Christensen Farms said no one was hurt in the fire at their location outside of Kansas, IL.. Communications Director Amber Portner stated they are presuming the fire was started after one of their buildings was hit by lightning. They are waiting for investigators to announce the official cause.
KANSAS, IL
Nearly 2000 residents will save money on energy bills. Here’s how

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Nearly 2000 residents on Brazil’s westside will save money on their energy bills. It’s thanks to some slight home improvements. The effort is through Duke Energy’s Neighborhood Energy Saver Program. Annually, recipients in this program will save around $130. With soaring...
BRAZIL, IN
Terre Haute man charged with firing gun into relative’s home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been charged with multiple offenses after police say he fired a gun into a relative’s home. According to a THPD Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of Blakely and Wabash at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Police...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Charleston man arrested on aggravated battery charges

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police Department arrested Dalton Marcum on aggravated battery charges at a Hucks in Charleston. The Charleston Police Department investigation revealed that Marcum got into an argument over missing items. He then threw an unknown object at a person, hitting her in the back as she tried to get in her vehicle.
CHARLESTON, IL
Flying through history in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You have a unique opportunity to explore history this week at the Terre Haute Regional Airport. The commemorative Airpower History Tour is making a stop from Thursday through Sunday and allowing visitors to see historic World War II aircraft up close. Todd Erskine, the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
THPD: Do you know this man?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in retail thefts in the area. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the man was involved in the theft of multiple generators from an area Menards store.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
School board president arrested for public indecency

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The president of the Unity School Board in Tolono has been charged with a public indecency misdemeanor after he was arrested on Tuesday. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said that 70-year-old Frederick Koss of Pesotum was in his car at Hessel Park when a trained sexual assault nurse allegedly saw him touching himself while looking at the splash pad. She got out of her car, approached him in his car to confront him and took photos of him. She also recorded his license plate and contacted police.
TOLONO, IL

