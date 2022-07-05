ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Photographs Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Ahead of Her 75th Birthday

By Jackie Willis‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton has taken on the role of family photographer! In addition to snapping photos of her three children on their birthdays each year, the Duchess of Cambridge also recently photographed Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in the lead-up to her 75th birthday on July 17th. The...

