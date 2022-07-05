ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Police seeking information in July 4th shooting on I-464

By Suzannah Claire Perry, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Virginia State Police are looking for help identifying a person involved in a non-fatal July 4 shooting on Interstate 464 in Chesapeake.

Troopers were called to the scene near Freeman Avenue and Poindexter Street at 10:52 p.m. Gunfire broke the rear passenger window of a silver Dodge Ram truck travelling northbound on the interstate and hit the victim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

A police spokesperson said the location of the shooter was unknown — it’s unclear if gunfire came from another vehicle or someone on the side of the road.

VSP has not yet identified a suspect in the case, and did not provide any additional information about the shooting. A spokesperson declined to provide information about the extend of the victim’s injuries.

Investigators are looking for more information from any who may have witnessed the shooting. Anyone with more information can contact the Virginia State Police at via phone at (757)424-6800 or via email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

This story was updated with clarification from the Virginia State Police.

#Shooting#Violent Crime#I 464#The Virginia State Police#Tribune Content Agency
