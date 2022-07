SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Better Business Bureau warns of a Facebook Marketplace scam involving phony buyers making you upgrade your digital wallet app. The scammer claims to have paid you for your big-ticket item, but had to upgrade to a “business account”. In order for the transaction to process, you need to do the same. The buyer then says they had to send more money that the seller would then need to refund. They take your money and disappear.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO