Music, Margaritas & More in Des Moines this week!

Michelle Book, CEO-Food Bank of Iowa, stops by the studio to discuss the incredible need for their services in the past few months...upto 4 times the number of people have been requesting assistance. Michelle talks about how much money a family of 4 needs to survive (it may surprise you) and they fact one out of five working families don't make enough to make ends meet. The Food Bank of Iowa is now buying MUCH MORE then they ever have and are in need for funds to by that food. Smoke Out Hunger is an event that is heading into it's 7th year and provides ALL THE BBQ you care to eat from some of this area's greatest restaurants. This Family Friendly event happens Sunday July 31st at Cowles Commons in Downtown Des Moines, Iowa from 11am-2pm. Live music, craft beer, non-alcoholic beverages, games and of course BBQ for you to sample...and then, GO BACK AS MANY TIMES AS YOU LIKE...all while raising funds for the Food Bank of Iowa. Kids 5 and under are FREE, Youth-ages 6-20 cost $25 and 21 and older cost $50. You can even get a Family 4-Pack (2 Adults/2 Youth) for $125. Get all the information/tickets at www.foodbankiowa.org.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO