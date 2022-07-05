ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Music, Margaritas & More in Des Moines this week!

weareiowa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatch Des Moines CEO/President Greg Edwards has details on the great things happening around Des Moines this week. Classic Rocker Todd Rundgren will...

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
weareiowa.com

2022 SMOKE OUT HUNGER BBQ Fundraiser for the Food Bank of Iowa

Michelle Book, CEO-Food Bank of Iowa, stops by the studio to discuss the incredible need for their services in the past few months...upto 4 times the number of people have been requesting assistance. Michelle talks about how much money a family of 4 needs to survive (it may surprise you) and they fact one out of five working families don't make enough to make ends meet. The Food Bank of Iowa is now buying MUCH MORE then they ever have and are in need for funds to by that food. Smoke Out Hunger is an event that is heading into it's 7th year and provides ALL THE BBQ you care to eat from some of this area's greatest restaurants. This Family Friendly event happens Sunday July 31st at Cowles Commons in Downtown Des Moines, Iowa from 11am-2pm. Live music, craft beer, non-alcoholic beverages, games and of course BBQ for you to sample...and then, GO BACK AS MANY TIMES AS YOU LIKE...all while raising funds for the Food Bank of Iowa. Kids 5 and under are FREE, Youth-ages 6-20 cost $25 and 21 and older cost $50. You can even get a Family 4-Pack (2 Adults/2 Youth) for $125. Get all the information/tickets at www.foodbankiowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Winning Lottery Tickets About To Expire

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa Lottery is looking for the holders of two winning Powerball tickets that will expire soon. Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer says the tickets are worth 50-thousand dollars each and they were bought at convenience stores in Council Bluffs and Stuart. The Council Bluffs ticket was bought for the July 21st drawing and the Stuart ticket was bought for the October 24th drawing – both last year. Neubauer says it is unusual to have two prizes of this size go unclaimed.
CLIVE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Food & Drinks
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
weareiowa.com

Technology, NOT a Pill, used at Valley View Medical Clinic | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Valley View Medical Clinic in Pleasant Hill, Iowa uses Technology, NOT a pill, to treat men with ED. Miles Broadhead says that this is something similar to having your vision corrected... a condition exists and there is something that can be done to rectify the situation without the use of medication. Acoustic Wave Therapy is the method of choice at Valley View Medical Clinic and it actually helps your blood vessels heal themselves and regrow. It only takes a few 10-minute sessions to see dramatic results. Right now, men can come in for a FREE EXAM and EVALUATION, which includes the BLOOD FLOW ULTRASOUND...and a BONUS GIFT that produces immediate results. This package is worth hundreds but will be COST-FREE if you call 515-300-5555 and make an appointment Monday through Saturday at their office on East University in the Pleasant Hill Health Plaza.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Water Continues to Run Into Street From Des Moines Elementary School

(Des Moines, IA) Water continues to run into the street from a Des Moines elementary school. Officials say the air chiller at Monroe Elementary is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they’re waiting on. The water has been running into the street for several weeks. School officials have been told the part might not arrive until early next year. A temporary solution is being used to keep the building cool while summer programs are being conducted.
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Des Moines man’s body found in Raccoon River after tubing accident

VAN METER, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who fell off his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday, after his body was recovered Tuesday morning. Van Meter Police Chief William Daggett confirmed to WHO 13 that the body of 34-year-old Ricco Morrow, of Des Moines, was located in […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Roald Dahl
WHO 13

Drivers injured in Grand Avenue head-on crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines bicyclist killed by Urbandale drunk driver Friday

A bicyclist died Friday night in West Des Moines after he was struck by a motorist who blew a .363 for breath alcohol content. Brian James Kirkman, 42, of 3808 79th St., Urbandale, was charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI and second-offense OWI. The 57-year-old male bicyclist from Des Moines “was...
URBANDALE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines police sue councilperson; BLM protesters

Two Des Moines Police officers are suing city Councilperson Indira Sheumaker and five other people who they say assaulted or interfered with police during a July 1, 2020 protest at the Iowa Capitol.The lawsuit, filed last week, was made public Tuesday via Iowa's online court system.What's happening: Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George allege in the lawsuit that some protestors had plans and took actions that "were nothing short of domestic terrorism."They seek an undisclosed amount "to redress wrongs committed against them" during the Capitol incident.Why it matters: It underscores the unresolved tensions between police and some protesters in local...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Margaritas#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Food Drink#Music Margaritas More#Catch Des Moines#Margarita Festival
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Urbandale man dies in northern Iowa motorcycle crash

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An Urbandale man has died after law enforcement found him near a motorcycle in a Kossuth County ditch. The crash was reported on Saturday at about 11:48 p.m. Kossuth County deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle in a ditch near the corner of...
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report July 5, 2022

2:50am: An officer located an Open Overhead Door at 1001 East Lincoln Way Street. The officer secured the business after checking inside. 5:41am: A Traffic Stop at 220th and Oakland Ave. resulted in Gerado Aguilar Ballester of Bloomfield being cited for, “Excessive Speed.”. 6:46am: A Traffic Stop in the...
JEFFERSON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCAU 9 News

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past.
theperrynews.com

Scranton woman arrested for using force at Linden home

A Scranton woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly tried to force her way into a residence in Linden and injured an occupant. Rose Anna Lehrkamp, 41, of 1104 Eagle St., Scranton, was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and first-degree burglary. The incident began about 4:45...
LINDEN, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report July 1-4, 2022

6:37am: A deputy attempted to locate dogs running at large on U Avenue near 330th Street. 9:20am: A deputy investigated a Life 360 call of an accident in the 2300 block of Quest Avenue. The vehicle owner was located and it was a false alarm. 10:50am: A deputy investigated a...
GREENE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy