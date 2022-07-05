ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Steve Barclay appointed new health secretary after Sajid Javid quits

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tw4Pz_0gVf0FGf00

Boris Johnson ’s chief of staff Steve Barclay will be appointed health secretary after the shock resignation of Sajid Javid on Tuesday evening, say Whitehall sources.

Mr Johnson faces the biggest leadership crisis of his premiership after his handling of the row over scandal-hit ex-deputy chief whip Chris Pincher sparked a flurry of resignations on Tuesday evening.

Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor, saying government was not being conducted “properly, competently and seriously”, shortly after Mr Javid stepped down as health secretary.

In scathing remarks, the departing health secretary said the British people “expect integrity”, but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

Nadhim Zahawi was named as Mr Sunak’s replacement as chancellor. Meanwhile junior minister Michelle Donelan stepped up to fill Mr Zahawi’s shoes as education secretary.

Mr Barclay, the new health secretary, had been given a top job at No 10 as part of an attempted reset of Mr Johnson’s premiership in February, made chief of staff while remaining a minister at the Cabinet Office.

Having struggled to move on from Parytygate, the PM is again attempting a desperate reset, rocked by accusations from a former top Foreign Office official that No 10 lied about whether the PM knew about sexual misconduct complaints against Mr Pincher.

Mr Johnson admitted he should have sacked Mr Pincher when he was told about misconduct claims against him in 2019, but instead went on to appoint him deputy chief whip.

“I think it was a mistake and I apologise for it,” he told broadcasters. “In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do. I apologise to everybody who has been badly affected by it.”

But Mr Sunak and Mr Javid resigned soon after the PM’s comments. Bim Afolami then quit as Tory vice chair live on air – telling TalkTV that Mr Johnson no longer had his support and should now “step down”.

The prime minister was then hit by a series of resignations by parliamentary private secretaries (PPS) from government, including the shock exit of one of his most loyal backbenchers.

Red wall Tory MP Jonathan Gullis – who has been a fierce defender of Mr Johnson – resigned as PPS to the Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis, saying the government had become distracted “dealing with our reputational damage”.

Tory MP Saqib Bhatti stepped down as PPS to outgoing health secretary Sajid Javid, saying the governement’s “integrity and trust” had been fatally undermined. Virginia Crosbie resigned as PPS to the Wales Office, while Andrew Murrison resigned as one of the PM’s trade envoys.

In the most severe condemnation of the PM, Ms Crosbie said: “You cannot be trusted to tell the truth. This can never be a position to inhabit for anyone in public life, let alone prime minister.”

Dominic Raab, Liz Truss, Michael Gove, Priti Patel, Ben Wallace, Nadine Dorries and Therese Coffey were among the senior cabinet ministers standing by Mr Johnson on Tuesday night as the government appeared to implode.

Jacob Rees-Mogg backed Mr Johnson to remain PM, claiming that he is “a big man who is willing to apologise”. The Brexit opportunities minister claimed that it was “a wonderfully 18th century view” to think the PM had to resign because his ministers had quit.

Tory rebels urged Mr Johnson to quit – but also vowed to oust him in the weeks ahead by staging a fresh confidence vote if he does decide to cling on.

One backbencher opposed to the PM told The Independent : “I had been hoping some cabinet ministers would show some backbone. If he clings on, we will have to get rid of him.”

Veteran Tory MP Sir Roger Gale: “There comes a time when the game is up. I would like to think that even at this stage Boris Johnson is an honourable man, has to go and resign. If he doesn’t we’ll do it for him.”

Rebels hope that a majority of anti-Johnson MPs will be elected onto the 18-member 1922 committee during the powerful backbench groups elections next week.

Current committee rules mean the prime minister is safe from another no-confidence vote for another 12 months, after narrowly survived a ballot last month, but rebels are hoping to change the rules and allow a fresh contest.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, who is putting himself forward for the 1922 committee, said that he believed there would be “pro-rule change” committee after the imminent elections.

“Whatever the cabinet do, I think we’ll be changing the rules before summer recess to remove the prime minister [through] a second confidence vote,” he told Sky News.

Mr Bridgen added: “Any cabinet minister who doesn’t resign his position in the next 24-hours are ruling themselves out of any future leadership bids.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Not right’: Minister who gave middle finger to crowd should explain herself, says Commons leader

Newly-appointed education minister Andrea Jenkyns should “justify” her actions after making a rude gesture to a crowd outside Downing Street, the Tory Commons leader has said.Mr Jenkyns was caught on camera giving the middle finger to protesters as she walked through the gates in the wake of Boris Johnson’s downfall on Thursday.Senior Tory MP Mark Spencer, the Commons leader and former chief whip, said he does not believe the gesture was “the right thing to do at all”.Asked if it is acceptable, he told BBC Breakfast: “No, I don’t think it is, to be honest. I don’t seek to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Ben Wallace rules himself out of leadership contest

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Conservative Party leadership contest despite his status as favourite among the Tory grassroots.In a post on Twitter Mr Wallace said he was “grateful” to Tory MPs who pledged him support but he was ruling himself out of the race and wants to focus on his current role.Meanwhile, more than a dozen MPs have declared their support for former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become prime minister after Boris Johnson’s resignation.Former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden is among the seven MPs who have tweeted their support of Mr Sunak’s leadership bid...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister who made rude gesture says ‘I had reached the end of my tether’

Education minister Andrea Jenkyns has admitted she “should have shown more composure” after making a rude gesture to a “baying mob” outside Downing Street.Ms Jenkyns, who made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates, prior to her new appointment, said in a statement: “I had reached the end of my tether”.She said she stood up for herself after being subject to “huge amounts of abuse” over the years, including two death threats in recent weeks.pic.twitter.com/eiXdMLD0cw— Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) July 9, 2022“I should have shown more composure but am only human,” she added.Commons Leader Mark...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Andrew Bridgen
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Michelle Donelan
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Saqib Bhatti
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

More Tories declare loyalties as Wallace rules himself out of leadership race

More Tories have declared their allegiances in what is gearing up to be a fierce race for the top job, as a Cabinet minister previously tipped to be a front-runner has ruled himself out of the contest.So far ministers past and present have thrown their hats into the ring, but Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced that after “careful consideration” and discussion with colleagues and family, he will not be running to be leader and the next prime minister.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Attorney General Suella Braverman, ex-minister Kemi Badenoch and senior Tory Tom Tugendhat have all launched their bids with...
POLITICS
The Independent

Duke of Sussex ‘not told royal officials were involved in security decision’

The Duke of Sussex was not informed that the Royal Household was involved in a decision over his security arrangements when in the UK, the High Court has been told.Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.Harry’s lawyers are asking Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday...
U.K.
The Independent

All the Tory MPs in the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader so far

Potential successors have already begun throwing their hats into the ring to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader after he announced his resignation.The outgoing prime minister finally accepted his time had come to step down on Thursday after more than 50 MPs resigned from government and party roles over his conduct.The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip has been dogged by a string of scandals throughout his leadership since 2019, but the final nail in the coffin came after it emerged he promoted Tory MP Chris Pincher despite knowledge of sexual misconduct claims against him.Mr Johnson said he would...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP who gave middle finger to Boris Johnson protesters says she was ‘standing up for herself’

The Conservative minister who flicked a middle finger at protestors in London has defended her actions saying “she had reached the end of her tether”.Education minister Andrea Jenkyns made the obscene gesture to crowds outside Downing Street on Thursday but has failed to apologise.In a defiant statement released on Saturday, she said had simply “stood up for herself”.She wrote: “A baying mob outside the gates were insulting MPs on their way in as is sadly all too common.“After receiving a huge amount of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years, and I have also had...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

734K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy