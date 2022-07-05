ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson

Nadhim Zahawi is the new Chancellor after Rishi Sunak resignation

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLXeD_0gVf0DVD00
(REUTERS)

Nadhim Zahawi is the new Chancellor, after winning a tussle with Liz Truss for the role in Boris Johnson’s crisis reshuffle.

The education secretary – a likely leadership contender if the prime minister is forced out – emerged as the big winner from the shock resignation of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.

The announcement came after an hour-long stand-off in Downing Street, during which Mr Zahawi was rumoured to be ready to quit unless he was handed the job at No 11.

Instead, he has thrown the beleaguered Mr Johnson a lifeline – but the prime minister is still fighting for his political life after a long-expected cabinet coup was launched.

A snap YouGov poll found that 69 per cent of Britons now say that he should resign, up 11 per cent in just one month.

The universities minister Michelle Donelan becomes the new education secretary, in another significant promotion, after Stephen Barclay was moved from the Cabinet Office to health.

The disintegration of the cabinet – long seen as the event most likely to force the prime minister out of No 10 – dramatically cut the odds on his premiership ending within months, or even weeks.

Mr Javid, the health secretary, walked out telling Mr Johnson the Conservative party is “bigger than any one individual” – while MrSunak, the chancellor, protested that “standards are worth fighting for”.

Earlier, No 10 had admitted the prime minister was told a misconduct complaint had been upheld against Mr Pincher when he promoted him to the whips’ office, triggering an eruption of Tory anger.

The resignations came just moments after a grovelling apology by Mr Johnson for the “mistake” of promoting the minister – a move No 10 had spent five days defending.

Keir Starmer said it was clear “clear that this government is now collapsing” and lashed out at ministers who had been “complicit” as the prime minister “disgraced his office”.

The Labour leader called for a general election – something No 10 threatened Tory MPs with only weeks ago, to stop them moving against Mr Johnson – saying: “We need a fresh start for Britain. We need a change of government.”

Bim Afolami, a vice chair of the Tory party resigned dramatically on air, and David Frost, the former Brexit minister, called on Mr Johnson to go.

But other cabinet ministers joined Mr Zahawi in rallying around to stem the bleeding, including Ms Truss, Dominic Raab, Michael Gove, and Kwasi Kwarteng.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Not right’: Minister who gave middle finger to crowd should explain herself, says Commons leader

Newly-appointed education minister Andrea Jenkyns should “justify” her actions after making a rude gesture to a crowd outside Downing Street, the Tory Commons leader has said.Mr Jenkyns was caught on camera giving the middle finger to protesters as she walked through the gates in the wake of Boris Johnson’s downfall on Thursday.Senior Tory MP Mark Spencer, the Commons leader and former chief whip, said he does not believe the gesture was “the right thing to do at all”.Asked if it is acceptable, he told BBC Breakfast: “No, I don’t think it is, to be honest. I don’t seek to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Ben Wallace rules himself out of leadership contest

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Conservative Party leadership contest despite his status as favourite among the Tory grassroots.In a post on Twitter Mr Wallace said he was “grateful” to Tory MPs who pledged him support but he was ruling himself out of the race and wants to focus on his current role.Meanwhile, more than a dozen MPs have declared their support for former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become prime minister after Boris Johnson’s resignation.Former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden is among the seven MPs who have tweeted their support of Mr Sunak’s leadership bid...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister who made rude gesture says ‘I had reached the end of my tether’

Education minister Andrea Jenkyns has admitted she “should have shown more composure” after making a rude gesture to a “baying mob” outside Downing Street.Ms Jenkyns, who made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates, prior to her new appointment, said in a statement: “I had reached the end of my tether”.She said she stood up for herself after being subject to “huge amounts of abuse” over the years, including two death threats in recent weeks.pic.twitter.com/eiXdMLD0cw— Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) July 9, 2022“I should have shown more composure but am only human,” she added.Commons Leader Mark...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Bim Afolami
Person
David Frost
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Stephen Barclay
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Nadhim Zahawi
Person
Michelle Donelan
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

More Tories declare loyalties as Wallace rules himself out of leadership race

More Tories have declared their allegiances in what is gearing up to be a fierce race for the top job, as a Cabinet minister previously tipped to be a front-runner has ruled himself out of the contest.So far ministers past and present have thrown their hats into the ring, but Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced that after “careful consideration” and discussion with colleagues and family, he will not be running to be leader and the next prime minister.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Attorney General Suella Braverman, ex-minister Kemi Badenoch and senior Tory Tom Tugendhat have all launched their bids with...
POLITICS
The Independent

Grant Shapps unveils bid to become Conservative leader

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has launched a Conservative Party leadership bid saying he will end “tactical government by an often distracted centre”.Mr Shapps, who has a wealth of frontbench experience, said his main aim is to rebuild the economy and tackle the country’s cost of living crisis.He ruled out a general election in his first 100 days of office and instead said he would instruct the chancellor to implement an emergency budget, as reported by The Sunday Times.The 53-year-old, who is the MP for Welwyn Hatfield, also fired a broadside at his political rivals, and suggested he has always been...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps launches Tory party leadership bid and says he will end 'tactical government by an often distracted centre'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has launched his Tory party leadership bid and says he will end 'tactical government by an often distracted centre'. Grant Shapps told the Sunday Times he was ruling out a general election. He said he would produce an emergency budget, instructing his chancellor to cut personal...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will a new prime minister change the government’s policies? (Spoiler: probably not)

“I was chained to a lunatic for the past two and a half years, but now I am free to govern in the national interest” – that was the subtext of Rishi Sunak’s video launching his leadership campaign on Friday. Now that the fantasist prime minister is on the way out, we can get back to good government and reasonable policies, he was saying (if we read between the lines of his autocue).
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Uk#Britons#The Cabinet Office#The Conservative Party
The Independent

All the Tory MPs in the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader so far

Potential successors have already begun throwing their hats into the ring to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader after he announced his resignation.The outgoing prime minister finally accepted his time had come to step down on Thursday after more than 50 MPs resigned from government and party roles over his conduct.The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip has been dogged by a string of scandals throughout his leadership since 2019, but the final nail in the coffin came after it emerged he promoted Tory MP Chris Pincher despite knowledge of sexual misconduct claims against him.Mr Johnson said he would...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP who gave middle finger to Boris Johnson protesters says she was ‘standing up for herself’

The Conservative minister who flicked a middle finger at protestors in London has defended her actions saying “she had reached the end of her tether”.Education minister Andrea Jenkyns made the obscene gesture to crowds outside Downing Street on Thursday but has failed to apologise.In a defiant statement released on Saturday, she said had simply “stood up for herself”.She wrote: “A baying mob outside the gates were insulting MPs on their way in as is sadly all too common.“After receiving a huge amount of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years, and I have also had...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

734K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy