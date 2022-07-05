ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Travis Scott halts concert to order fans to stop dangling from lighting truss amid safety concerns

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfFZO_0gVf0Ar200

Travis Scott stopped his latest show to order fans to get down and stop climbing a lighting truss by the stage.

The rapper’s response comes after a fatal surge during his 2021 Astroworld festival left 10 people dead and more than 4,900 injured .

While Scott still hasn’t performed his first major concert since the incident, on Monday (4 July) he joined the Coney Art Walls’ lineup for their Independence Day event – Day Party with Meek Mill .

In new TMZ video footage, fans can be seen climbing up and sitting on the metal structures. Midway through a performance of “Antidote”, Scott can be heard telling fans, “We need you all to get down, we need you all to get down”.

“Hey yo my bro, my brother, just make sure you’re ok down there,” he adds. “You hear me?”

Before the “Goosebumps” rapper restarts his set, saying: “If everybody ok let me get a ‘hell yeah’. If everybody wanna party let me get a ‘hell yeah.’”

However, a few seconds later, Scott once again stops the music to instruct fans surrounding him to “take two steps back”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyXYR_0gVf0Ar200

After which, he orders security to not “push the barricade”.

Again, he repeats, “You gotta get down,” to fans who have reascended the truss.

Currently, Scott, festival organiser Live Nation, Apple, and others are facing multiple lawsuits, which allege 2021’s Houston music festival was negligently planned and staged.

All of the defendants, including Scott, have denied the allegations against them. The singer has also repeatedly denied knowing how severe the situation was during his performance.

Scott recently confirmed he will be headlining his first UK show since the Astroworld tragedy, at London’s O2 Arena on 6 August.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Meek
The Independent

Dua Lipa sparks debate after wearing nearly white sheer lace dress to wedding: ‘A rare L from my queen’

Dua Lipa’s latest outfit has sparked a debate on social media after fans both praised and criticised her nearly white lace wedding guest look.On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer shared a series of images of herself posing in a sheer lace dress on Instagram and Twitter. The outfit, which consisted of pieces from Bottega Veneta’s fall 2022 runway, according to Harper’s Bazaar, included a sheer lacy slip dress with spaghetti straps and ruffled details in a light lavender colour, which appeared nearly white, and which the singer paired with matching full-length gloves, dark sunglasses and metallic boots.In the caption, Lipa...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Says Lil Wayne Is The Best Rapper Alive: 'His Metaphors Are Otherworldly'

When asked to list his GOAT rapper, Ice Cube didn’t shy away from giving Lil Wayne his well-earned flowers. “It’s hard to beat Lil Wayne,” Cube said while interviewing on the podcast On The Guest List. “His metaphors are otherworldly. As far as lyrics and can make hits, you know. Has been copied all these years and nothing but clones of Lil Wayne at the end of the day. So I just think, besides myself. I’ve done so much for the culture, but uh, yeah, yeah he’s dope.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Let models do their job’: Kim Kardashian’s runway walk at Paris Couture week criticised by fans

Kim Kardashian’s runway walk has been criticised after the reality TV star made an appearance at Paris Couture Fashion Week.The 41-year-old modelled a look for Balenciaga at the fashion label’s show on Wednesday (6 July), alongside actor Nicole Kidman and singer Dua Lipa.Posting to Instagram, Kardashian said: “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honour to walk in a couture show!” She later posted to her Instagram Stories that walking the show was a “dream come true”.But fans were quick to criticise Kardashian’s walk, with many claiming that it disrespected the work and skills of professional models.One person wrote: “Not even...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truss#Concert#Art#Lawsuits#Tmz#Live Nation
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Victoria Beckham bans daughter Harper from social media over ‘terrifying’ body shaming

Victoria Beckham is worried that her and David Beckham’s daughter Harper will be subjected to body shaming when she is old enough to use social media.The fashion designer revealed that the 10-year-old is not on social media currently, but she is concerned about “how cruel people can be”.Victoria, 48, said that her priorities are to make sure Harper is surrounded by “nice friends” and has a good relationship with the family.In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, the former Spice Girl said: “Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about [body shaming] just yet.“But seeing...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Leaves Woman With Bloody Head Injury After Throwing Phone Into Crowd

London, England – Lil Uzi Vert performed at London’s Wireless Festival in Crystal Palace on Friday (July 1) and was spotted throwing a phone off the stage and into crowd. TikTok user @ccornonmycob claims the phone struck her in the head and left her with a bloody injury, sharing a video of Uzi throwing the object along with photos of the damage caused to her head.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Travis Scott Stops Show and Demands Fans Who Climbed Truss to Get Down – Watch

Travis Scott has learned his lesson. On Monday (July 4), La Flame performed at Coney Art Walls in Coney Island, N.Y., as Meek Mill's opening act. During Travis' set, a few fans got a little too overzealous and decided to climb a truss next to the stage. After noticing the people dangling dangerously, Travis Scott stopped the show to address the rowdy group. In video of the show obtained by TMZ on Tuesday (June 5), Travis is seen performing his hit song "Anecdote." Multiple fans can be seen on top of a metal truss swaying wildly to the song. All of the sudden, the music stops and the Texas rapper addresses the safety hazard.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

DJ Drama On Lil Wayne Claiming 'Best Rapper Alive' Status & His Favorite Weezy Verse

EXCLUSIVE – Lil Wayne released Dedication 2, his second mixtape with DJ Drama as part of the latter’s legendary Gangsta Grillz series, in 2006. There’s a skit on the project called “I’m the Best Rapper Alive” where Wayne plainly states, “I don’t think I’m better than anybody personally, I don’t think I’m better than anybody spiritually … but as far as this rap thing, I think I am better than everybody. I’m a competitor. I hope everybody else feels the same way about their craft.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre's Lawyer Recalls Disney Trying To Sign Him For $4M After 'The Chronic'

Dr. Dre was instrumental in Death Row Records’ meteoric rise in the ’90s, not only co-founding the West Coast label but producing many of the multi-platinum albums it released, including his own 1992 debut The Chronic. However, the legendary producer could’ve been synonymous with Disney (yes, Disney) instead of Death Row had things played out differently.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Travis Scott stops show after fans scale stage lighting rig

Perhaps the artist least likely to tolerate any potential lawsuit-inspiring behaviour is Travis Scott. A crowd crush at his Astroworld Festival in 2021 left 10 people dead and hundreds injured, and the resulting suits target Scott and the event's promoter Live Nation. Scott is carefully making his way back into performing live again, and as TMZ points out, he opened for Meek Mill on Sunday at Coney Island Walls. The operative word is carefully: when fans began scaling the stage's lighting rig during his set, Scott stopped the show until they climbed down.
MUSIC
Page Six

Travis Scott’s first festival since Astroworld tragedy canceled

Rapper Travis Scott’s first festival where he was set to headline since the Astroworld tragedy was canceled. Nevada’s Day N Vegas festival was scrapped due to “a combination of logistics, timing, and production issues,” organizers announced Friday. The music extravaganza was set to take place over the Labor Day weekend on Sept. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. “We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” promoting company Goldenvoice wrote on its website. “The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The Independent

734K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy