Travis Scott halts concert to order fans to stop dangling from lighting truss amid safety concerns

Travis Scott stopped his latest show to order fans to get down and stop climbing a lighting truss by the stage.

The rapper’s response comes after a fatal surge during his 2021 Astroworld festival left 10 people dead and more than 4,900 injured .

While Scott still hasn’t performed his first major concert since the incident, on Monday (4 July) he joined the Coney Art Walls’ lineup for their Independence Day event – Day Party with Meek Mill .

In new TMZ video footage, fans can be seen climbing up and sitting on the metal structures. Midway through a performance of “Antidote”, Scott can be heard telling fans, “We need you all to get down, we need you all to get down”.

“Hey yo my bro, my brother, just make sure you’re ok down there,” he adds. “You hear me?”

Before the “Goosebumps” rapper restarts his set, saying: “If everybody ok let me get a ‘hell yeah’. If everybody wanna party let me get a ‘hell yeah.’”

However, a few seconds later, Scott once again stops the music to instruct fans surrounding him to “take two steps back”.

After which, he orders security to not “push the barricade”.

Again, he repeats, “You gotta get down,” to fans who have reascended the truss.

Currently, Scott, festival organiser Live Nation, Apple, and others are facing multiple lawsuits, which allege 2021’s Houston music festival was negligently planned and staged.

All of the defendants, including Scott, have denied the allegations against them. The singer has also repeatedly denied knowing how severe the situation was during his performance.

Scott recently confirmed he will be headlining his first UK show since the Astroworld tragedy, at London’s O2 Arena on 6 August.