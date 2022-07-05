ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bryce Harper (thumb) vows to return this season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39L6PW_0gVeymAc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqC5b_0gVeymAc00

Injured Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper on Tuesday vowed to return this season.

Harper, 29, made the comments ahead of the Phillies’ game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

“I don’t want to put a number on it,” Harper told reporters. “I will be back at some point. It’s not smart of me to give you guys a timeline when I don’t know when at this point.”

Harper also said he had three pins inserted into his left thumb, which was fractured June 25 by a fastball from San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell. The pins will remain for four weeks. Harper underwent surgery last week.

Harper, a two-time National League MVP, is batting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and 21 doubles in 64 games this season.

Overall, the six-time All-Star is a career .281 hitter with 282 homers and 800 RBIs in 1,347 games with the Nationals (2012-18) and Phillies.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Yu Chang
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Bryce Harper
Sportsnaut

Tigers’ Javier Baez relishes spotlight vs. White Sox

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez has emerged as the center of attention for this weekend’s four-game series against the host Chicago White Sox. That trend figures to continue when the teams meet again on Saturday. Playing his first games in Chicago since the crosstown Cubs traded him to the...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#San Diego Padres#The Washington Nationals#National League Mvp#Field Level Media#Il Mlb#New York Yankees
Sportsnaut

Astros ask Justin Verlander to seal series win over Royals

Halfway through their latest attempt at utilizing a six-man rotation, the Houston Astros aren’t quite getting the results they’d longed for. The Astros hope ace Justin Verlander can end their string of bumpy starts on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the visiting Kansas City Royals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportsnaut

Flyers acquire defenseman Tony DeAngelo from Hurricanes

The Philadelphia Flyers acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes and signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract extension, Sportsnet reported on Friday. Multiple media outlets reported the Flyers also receive a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The Hurricanes, in turn, will secure a second-round selection...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy