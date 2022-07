Click here to read the full article. Even when we’re in the mood to cook an elaborate meal, layered with complex flavor, we still never want to deal with the dishes afterward. For a long time, it seemed like a heap of pots and pans was just par for the course with most meals, but one-pot, one-pan, and sheetpan recipes have been popping up more and more lately, even from some of the most reknown chefs and cookbook authors of our day. These aren’t the condensed soup and “cream-of-X” casseroles that many of us grew up with, but rather fresh...

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO