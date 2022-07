Over the past year, residents have been complaining about the garbage collection services provided to the city by Raccoon Refuse. Titusville City Council has talked about the issue frequently in the past few weeks, and now wants to give the company standards that they feel must be met. At Tuesday’s council meeting, the city received an action plan from the refuse company, and were not pleased with what they received.

TITUSVILLE, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO