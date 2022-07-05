ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Chauvin Sentencing For Civil Rights Violation Set For Thursday

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced for violating...

www.willmarradio.com

willmarradio.com

Armed robber sentenced to prison

(Undated) -- A Minneapolis man will spend 17-and-a-half years in federal prison for the armed robberies of two gas stations and a hotel in February of 2020. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Keanu Ross pleaded guilty to robbing Speedway stations in Columbia Heights and Fridley, and the Super 8 Hotel in Brooklyn Center. In one of the gas station robberies, Ross demanded cash from the register, kicked an employee in the face, and made off with more than 700 dollars in cash, tobacco products, and lottery tickets. Officers found a large amount of cash and a semi-automatic pistol that matched the gun fired during the hotel robbery when he was arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
flcourier.com

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller released

MINNEAPOLIS — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home was released from prison on June 27, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

State Patrol to Offer Assistance to Combat Spike in Shootings, Street Racing

The Minnesota State Patrol is stepping up its presence in the Twin Cities to crack down on street racing and other crimes. “The ridiculous behavior of taking over intersections and drifting in those intersections, almost as a spectator sport, isn’t acceptable. It needs to stop,” said Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol. “It’s horrible for residents. It’s horrible for visitors. It’s horrible for business. It damages the roadway. It’s incredibly dangerous.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Chauvin heads to federal prison for Floyd’s death

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to swap solitary confinement at Minnesota’s only maximum security prison for an unknown future at a federal prison. Experts say that despite Chauvin’s national notoriety for killing George Floyd, he probably will be safer at whatever federal prison he’s placed, and might have a bit more freedom there. Chauvin will be sentenced Thursday on federal civil rights charges. He’s already serving 22 1/2 years for his conviction in state court on murder and manslaughter charges. His plea deal on the federal charges calls for a concurrent sentence of 20 to 25 years in federal prison.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Anoka man arrested in connection with infant daughter's 2009 death

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — An Anoka man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his infant daughter more than 13 years ago. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Benjamin Alexander Russell was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter this month after allegedly admitting responsibility for his 3-month-old's January 2009 death.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol to step up presence in Minneapolis in response to recent violent crime

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday that the Minnesota State Patrol is significantly increasing its presence around the Twin Cities in the coming weeks.This comes in response to a recent increase in criminal activity and street racing over the weekend, DPS said. The holiday weekend was filled with chaos as people shot fireworks at buildings and people downtown and seven people were injured in a shooting at Boom Island Park.On Friday and Saturday, the state patrol will assign 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to designated areas of the Twin Cities, primarily Minneapolis....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Several shooting incidents investigated in Twin Cities

(Brooklyn Center, MN) -- Brooklyn Center police say at least 100 rounds were fired in an early morning gunfight. Officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a-m. Several 9-1-1 callers said two groups of people were shooting at each other in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Investigators recovered 75 spent bullet casings in the parking lot and 25 more at another shooting scene. Police say they have received no reports of any injuries.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man sentenced to more than 17 years in armed robberies of gas stations, hotel

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for robbing two gas stations and a hotel at gunpoint in February of 2020.Court documents say Keanu Dewone Ross, 30, pulled what appeared to be a firearm when he robbed a Speedway in Columbia Heights on Feb. 4, 2020. He stole $140 in cash, tobacco, and lottery tickets and ran to his accomplice Antoinette Deniece Mae Dobyne, who was parked in an SUV a few blocks away. On Feb. 12, 2020, Ross robbed another Speedway in Fridley. He kicked the employee in the face and fled with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Charges Filed Against St. Paul Man in North End Standoff

Four felonies have been filed against a St. Paul man accused of shooting a pistol at his longtime girlfriend and who was apprehended on Thursday morning after a confrontation with police. According to a criminal complaint submitted in Ramsey County District Court, Tyrone Christopher Jones, 51, had been using crack...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Feds accuse two Twin Cities men of Medtronic insider trading conspiracy

A Minneapolis businessman and two others face federal criminal charges and a lawsuit from financial regulators in connection with an alleged insider trading conspiracy. On Thursday, federal prosecutors in Minnesota announced three men had been indicted on multiple charges related to insider trading and securities fraud surrounding securities trades coinciding with the Medtronic acquisition of Israel-based Mazor Robotics in 2018.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis orders residents at three homeless encampments to clear out

Andrew and Ashley Vizenor count themselves lucky. Within days of the city of Minneapolis ordering everyone out of the homeless encampment at 29th Street and 14th Avenue S., they were assigned an apartment at American House in St. Paul. They packed their bags Wednesday afternoon in high spirits, eagerly awaiting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot1047.com

Minnesota Police Department Reminds Citizens It’s Illegal To ‘Laser’ Planes

Remember laser pointers? They were just about everywhere at one point, and you always heard horror stories of someone taking one to the eye (dangerous by the way), or at sporting events, they were 'drawing' on the athletes or court. One Minnesota Police Department reminds its citizens that shining lasers at planes is a FEDERAL crime.
KENYON, MN
willmarradio.com

U of M parents fear for their kids' safety

(Minneapolis, MN) -- It was a day of listening at the University of Minnesota as parents spoke about their fears about rising crime near the school. U of M leaders held a listening session at the school and at the State Capitol yesterday. Parents say they are worried about their children's safety as more crimes are committed closer and closer to campus. University police say violent crimes near the U of M have jumped 45 percent this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Worker trimming trees in bucket truck seriously hurt in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A worker trimming trees from a bucket truck in the Twin Cities was severely injured Wednesday when a semi truck collided with the elbow of his work vehicle. Bloomington officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Shakopee Road, near the Highway 169 intersection in the south Minneapolis suburb. Investigators say the bucket truck was parked on the sidewalk and the semi's trailer struck the the truck's working arm. The worker, a 33-year-old Minneapolis man, was seriously injured. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The semi's driver, a 59-year-old Belle Plaine man, was unharmed. Investigators say he showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with officers. The crash remains under investigation. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN

