Seattle, WA

Pierce County resident killed in DUI car crash in Seattle on Monday

By Allen Siegler
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story listed a different John Farrar as the victim of the fatal crash.

John Farrar, an Eatonville resident, died of injuries sustained in a car wreck in Seattle on Monday.

According to a news release from the Washington State Patrol, a Ford F-350 pickup driven by an intoxicated man was traveling north in the I-5 HOV lane. Two lanes away, Farrar was riding in the passenger seat of a Kia Nitro mini SUV as his wife, Christine Farrar, drove them through Seattle. Just before 11 a.m., as the vehicles were passing Jackson Park Golf Course, the truck swerved out of the lane and struck the Farrars’ vehicle, according to the State Patrol.

The SUV flipped, injuring Christine and John Farrar. Both vehicles struck a barrier on the interstate and came to rest with the F-350 in the middle of the HOV lane and the Nitro closer to the left-hand shoulder. All three people were wearing seat belts.

Both Farrars were transported to Harborview Medical Center, where John Farrar died from his injuries. As of Tuesday morning, Christine Farrar remained hospitalized.

The man driving the F-350 climbed out of his pickup and attempted to run away. Four bystanders chased the man, a 41-year-old Shelton resident, and detained him until troopers arrived, according to the news release. He was transported to another hospital. State troopers said he is being investigated for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run and DUI.

John Farrar, 81, was a former employee of IBM, according to his son-in-law. He is survived by his two sons and three daughters.

