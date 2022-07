BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - If you want to find Bloomington native Caleb McClure, you better start by looking at the gym. The 17 year old, homeschooled athlete is at his hometown’s Be Strong Gym all the time working to get better. But he’s not working out to get better at a traditional sport like football or basketball. He’s working out to get better at the sport of working out. He’s working to get better at CrossFit.

