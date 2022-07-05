ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House Denies Brittney Griner Would Be Home if She Were a Straight Man

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The White House disputed a coach's claim that Griner is facing a double standard in her ongoing detainment in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 224

Corey White
3d ago

wow it never stops its not about race or sexual preference ,she broke the law and now she needs to pay and she hates the united states , she should rot in jail there

Reply(42)
117
R RSMcann
3d ago

Any American taking drugs into another Country should be arrested and Jailed.... same goes for any American, or anyone else bringing them, or using them in this Country.

Reply(7)
56
forever heat
3d ago

simply hilarious they are grabbing onto anything and everything , just unbelievable they don't admit she's in that situation because of her own actions.

Reply
47
