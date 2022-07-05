ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Tennessee waives vehicle registration fees for a year

By Alex Coleman
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vexfo_0gVew8dz00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– As many drivers complain about waiting in long lines to get new Tennessee license plates, the state is giving you a small break on registration fees.

Tennessee is waiving the state vehicle registration fees for a year starting this month.

“It is a welcome discount for the customers. Even though it’s a one-time fee, at least the state recognizes that so much has been happening over the last two years,” said Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include passenger motor vehicles and motor homes. The state portion of the fee that is waived is $16.75 for Class A and $23.75 for Class B.

This will last until June 30th of next year.

Memphis auto dealers ask for state to help end tag ‘crisis’

State Representative Mark White of Memphis calls this a short-term fix.

“This would be a last option for me. I think we need to get to the source of why because quite honestly I talk to the rest of the state and it’s not happening in the other 94 counties,” White said.

County Commissioner Van Turner said help is on the way.

“We’ve allocated additional resources to Clerk Halbert to make sure she has enough postage and other things, personnel, and other things she may need,” he said.

Halbert said progress is being made.

“I think last week alone, we got more than 20, 22,000 plates out. We are still doing a catchup,” she said.

Last month, Halbert told county commissioners an audit revealed a “host of gaps” regarding records she says reveal problems dating back before she was in office. She said her team is taking corrective actions.

County Clerk says audit reveals ‘host of gaps’ in records

County Clerk Halbert said her office is working on a plan to reduce the long lines by creating an appointment process.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 31

Diane Keele
3d ago

When did this go into effect? Registration on my vehicle was due and I paid it. I didn't catch a break.

Reply(3)
6
debra hattis
2d ago

are the people going to get their money back that I've already paid for this that's not fair to us if you get a license plate now and don't have to pay that fee I think the people that have paid that fee this year need to get their money back too

Reply(1)
2
Aimee Claire
3d ago

A pathetic try by Gov. Lee to get votes !! This is not enough to help the population of Tn. !!! VOTE BLUE TN. !!!!!

Reply(10)
9
Related
WREG

A closer look at the Shelby County Clerk’s race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has been in the headlines lately for her office’s handling of the new license plate rollout. Halbert is up for re-election this August, and is facing two contenders for the job: Independent candidate Harold C. Smith and Republican Jeff Jacobs.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis auto dealers ask for state to help end tag ‘crisis’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis auto dealers are asking the state to step in to help with a backlog of license tag applications in Shelby County, saying the problem has become a “crisis.” WREG spoke to one county commissioner says it may be time for the state to take over. The Greater Memphis Automobile Dealers Association […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee#Motor Vehicles#Vehicle Registration#Mississippi#State#County
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Clerk’s Office discontinues lines after next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office says they’re working hard to reduce long lines and wait times for customers. Although there were lines at the Shelby County Clerk’s office locations Wednesday, not all of them were experiencing long wait times. Over in Raleigh, as...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

Best counties to retire to in Tennessee

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

201K gallons of oil spill from pipeline in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials are cleaning up a massive oil spill from a multistate pipeline that ruptured in rural Tennessee. According to the state Department of Environment and Conservation, approximately 201,600 gallons of crude oil spilled from the pipeline on June 29 and entered Horse Creek in Henderson, some 88 miles northeast of Memphis. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennesseans being warned of a scam

Middle Tennesseans are being warned about an ongoing scam where at least three victims (two men/one woman) were each falsely told that they had warrants for their arrest and that if they paid cash, the charges would be dismissed. The scam begins with a male caller who says he is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Stolen truck slams into Tennessee gun shop

The ATF, FBI & Metro Nashville Police Department have joined Greenbrier police in their search for brazen gun shop bandits who drove a stolen truck through the front of the store early Thursday morning. https://bit.ly/3Inubft.
GREENBRIER, TN
WJHL

Kingsport attorney permanently disbarred, sentenced for theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport lawyer who was indicted on felony charges has been banned from practicing law in Tennessee. The Tennessee Supreme Court permanently disbarred attorney Jason Ray McLellan effective Wednesday. According to the court’s Board of Professional Responsibility, McLellan consented to his disbarment because he could not successfully defend the accusations made […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WHNT News 19

Tennessee farmer loses $15,000 in online cattle scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning residents about potential online scams involving purchasing cattle online. State officials posted to their Facebook page about a Coffee County farmer who spoke to an alleged scammer claiming to be in Arkansas about purchasing livestock on a site called ‘Cattle Exchange.’
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WREG

$20K reward offered for information on dog set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-based dog rescue organization is offering $20,000 for information on the suspects responsible for setting a dog on fire. Riona was doused in gasoline and set on fire in the Nutbush neighborhood in Memphis in June. Tails of Hope Dog Rescue, a Memphis-based organization, rescued her and have posted updates on her condition since then.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

AR woman accused of leading deputy on high-speed chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman has been arrested after she reportedly led a Poinsett County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase after speeding away from a traffic stop. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, at around 2:19 a.m. Thursday, deputies pulled over a vehicle at an Exxon on Highway 69 in Trumann. Deputies reportedly stopped the vehicle after they learned the owner of the vehicle had a suspended license.
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
WREG

Serenity Towers’ attorney says many repairs complete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It only took a judge a matter of minutes to tell those representing Serenity Towers that getting things up to code remains a top priority. Thursday, a lawyer representing the subsidized apartments for seniors told the court about the ongoing problems that have plagued the complex for quite some time. He said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Cleanup underway after 201,000 gallons of oil spill from pipeline in West Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials are cleaning up a massive oil spill from a multistate pipeline that ruptured in rural Tennessee. According to the state Department of Environment and Conservation, approximately 201,600 gallons of crude oil spilled from the pipeline on June 29 and entered Horse Creek in Henderson, some 88 miles northeast of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy