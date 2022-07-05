ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Former USA Softball president arrested, accused of lewd acts with a child

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacque Porter
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeSQk_0gVeviAz00

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. ( KTXL ) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of John Gouveia , the former president of USA Softball, for eight felony counts of lewd lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gouveia, 61, of Castro Valley, was booked back on April 14 into the Alameda County Jail before being released on $250,000 bail the same day.

Gouveia worked with the organization governing softball in the United States from 1991 to 2019 including as Commissioner for Northern California before becoming president, the sheriff’s office said. USA Softball, headquartered in Oklahoma City, is the governing body that oversees the national softball team.

Biden orders flags at half-staff to honor Highland Park shooting victims

Gouveia also worked with the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District in Northern California, which he retired from in 2016 as general manager, the sheriff’s office said.

The alleged crimes had no connection to either of his jobs, the department said.

“The victim stemming from this arrest was not associated with USA Softball or the Park District and investigators are not implicating the organization(s),” the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing and asked that any community members with information regarding the investigation contact their office.

