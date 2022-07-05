ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Tourist Boats Chase Endangered Fin Whales, Sparking Fury Among Activists

By Ana Lacasa, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Tourist boats chased a pod of endangered fin whales off the southern Spanish coast, sparking fury among animal rights groups.

Members of Edmaktub, a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to the scientific study of whales and the aquatic environment, filmed the incident. Their video shows high-powered tourist speedboats racing up to the pod, sometimes shadowing them from just a few feet away.

The tourist boats were filmed apparently chasing the fin whales ( Balaenoptera physalus ) off the Costa Blanca in southeastern Spain over the weekend of June 24 to 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qZig_0gVevdlM00

Edmaktub said the situation is very dangerous for whales because they can easily become disorientated when they are forced to change direction to avoid hitting a chasing vessel.

The NGO said researchers were working off the coast of Denia in Alicante Province as part of the project Cabo Rorcual, in cooperation with the Valencia Polytechnic University, to monitor the whales' migration from the Catalan coast in northeastern Spain.

Edmaktub said the situation is very common at this time of the year.

Association president Eduard Degollada told Zenger News that it is not uncommon to see boats approaching the marine animals so tourists can take close-up photos.

"The boats approach them a lot and the whales are forced to change direction and speed so they end up altering their natural rhythm," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6aw1_0gVevdlM00

"One of them even has a large scar in the dorsal area that probably happened a few years ago."

Degollada said the whales usually feed off the Catalan coast from spring until June or July and then migrate south, occasionally crossing the Strait of Gibraltar.

According to Degollada, the fin whales also suffer from excess noise caused by the tourist boats in the area. He told Zenger News that the noise "drowns out what they can listen to and forces them to change direction and separate from each other, possibly never finding each other again.

"If a calf is separated from its mom, it could find itself heading to the coast, which is certain death for them.

"If they end up stranded, they cannot breathe properly and end up suffocating."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDUZ0_0gVevdlM00

He added: "A collision with a boat may not cause death, but the continued stress can make it happen."

Degollada told Zenger News that whales need to be given "a distance of around 300 meters" by law, adding that fines of around 200,000 euros ($241,660) apply for anyone caught getting too close.

However, he said many people are not aware of the laws in place and Edmaktub works to raise awareness of the situation in the local area.

He also believes that the local authorities need to monitor the coast more closely to prevent whales from being harassed by vessel owners similar to how they are apparently chased in the footage.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah

On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Smithonian

Rare Oarfish Caught on Video on Great Barrier Reef

While on a snorkel tour on the Great Barrier Reef, marine biologist Jorja Gilmore spotted something peculiar. In the water in front of her danced a paper-thin, elongated silvery fish. Perplexed, she called over master reef guide Tahn Miller to see if he knew what it was, writes Phil Brandel for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Fin#Because They Can#Animal Rights#Spanish#The Costa Blanca#Ngo#Catalan#Zenger News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Q 105.7

3rd New York Shark Attack Prompts Dangerous Marine Life Warning!

A lifeguard swimming off Fire Island on Thursday was bitten in the foot by a shark. Three shark attacks in one week, off the beaches of Long Island, have prompted "Dangerous Marine Life" warning flags for some New York beaches. The first thing that may come to mind is the 1975 classic movie, "Jaws." It was just a movie...right? Was there a real life "Jaws" situation, where one shark was targeting human victims? As far as we know, the answer is YES!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

Video of Man Hanging From Toronto Crane Viewed Over 3 Million Times

Terrifying images of a construction worker dangling from a crane at a building site in Toronto have shocked thousands of viewers online after the video went viral. In the footage, a man is seen hanging onto a tag line under a huge block of construction materials that's being slowly lowered. A witness off camera says: "Oh my god. How the f*** did this happen?"
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Atlas Obscura

Descending Into the Lush Underworld of China’s Newly Discovered Sinkhole

On a clear day in May 2022, scientist Yuanhai Zhang and explorer Lixin Chen stood on the edge of a giant hole, trying to get a glimpse inside. All they could see were plants. “Villagers today no longer go to the mountains to collect firewood and hunt for food, so plants have overtaken the Tiankeng,” says Chen, founder of the Guangxi 702 Cave Expedition Club, who led the expedition in Leye, in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
SCIENCE
SFGate

Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a 'dead pool'

The sun began to set but the temperature hovered around 106 degrees. I was there to document one of the latest objects to emerge from Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, serving the needs of some 20 million people in the Desert Southwest. In recent weeks, lots...
PHOTOGRAPHY
AFP

With great care, Yesenia Lacayo transfers a tiny frog from a leaf, where it was sleeping, to a plastic container with breathing holes, some water, and enough room to jump.

With great care, Yesenia Talavera transfers a tiny frog from a plant, where it was sleeping, to a plastic container with breathing holes, a moist sponge, and some room to jump. They are deposited in containers with breathing holes -- the boas into cloth sacks -- before being packed in wooden crates marked "Live Animals" as an environment ministry inspector looks on.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Wildlife Experts Finally Identify Mystery Creature That ‘Looked Like a Lord of the Rings Orc’

Late last month, a woman visiting the Red Sea came across a strange and terrifying creature on the rocky shores. The bizarre, deceased animal had dry, gray skin, rows of sharp teeth and a twisted body exposing part of its spine. And for a while, no one could figure out what it was. Now, though, wildlife experts have identified the subject to be a dead moray eel.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
894M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy