Theater productions continue at Laredo College and are making many actors’ dreams come true with the upcoming auditions of an opera musical fall production. “Cyrano de Bergerac” is a romantic musical comedy about a man who is very self-conscious about the size of his nose. He is convinced that he is unlovable, despite his profound feelings of love for a beautiful woman. Cyrano is also a poet and great swordsman.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO