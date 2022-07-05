Texas’ Legendary Inn at Dos Brisas is Shuttered For Good and Now On Sale For $17.5 Million

This exceptional home located in Eldred, New York, features 3,400 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Annabel Taylor. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The wall's latticed steelwork was hand-bathed in acid over many months to achieve its uniquely rich patina, as was the floor-to-ceiling sculptural steel tower opposite with built-in wood burning pizza oven at its base. Finished with locally-quarried bluestone countertops & custom cabinetry, the cathedral-like space was conceived for entertaining and connecting with friends & family while taking in breathtaking views of the winding waterfront, sweeping lawns and original gazebo, smokehouse, and “MacBarn," an 1800's structure reimagined with translucent panels of anodized aluminum (most commonly used for MacBooks) flooding the barn's soaring interior with otherworldly light. Above the great room, also facing the water, is the primary suite. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Perched at the edge of a pristine Catskills swimming creek & waterfall cascading over a restored dam of ancient hand-laid stone, the home and its sprawling cantilevered covered porch “float” above the surface of the water, giving this home its iconic name.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO