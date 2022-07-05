ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas’ Legendary Inn at Dos Brisas is Shuttered For Good and Now On Sale For $17.5 Million

By Shelby Hodge
papercitymag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 313 acre Inn at Dos Brisas, a romantic retreat for 17 years, has closed and is listed with Republic Ranches for $17.5 million. (Photo by sRagnar Fotografi) Oh, what fond memories we have of gourmet dinners, romantic evenings, frolicking nude in our private haciendas’s secluded pool — all at the...

www.papercitymag.com

