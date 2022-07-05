ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Clark County’s recent COVID-19 case rate declines

By The Reflector
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark County’s latest rate of recent COVID-19 cases experienced a decrease after two weeks of increase based on the latest data. Clark County Public Health’s June 30 report showed 159.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, down from the 175.1 per 100,000 reported the prior...

